My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Mergers and Acquisitions

BlackBerry Shares Drop After Denying Talks of $7.5 Billion Samsung Acquisition

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
BlackBerry Shares Drop After Denying Talks of $7.5 Billion Samsung Acquisition
Image credit: Shutterstock
Former Staff Writer
1 min read

Where there’s smoke, there’s usually fire -- but for now, BlackBerry and Samsung are looking to extinguish reports of a potential acquisition.

In response to speculation yesterday that Samsung had approached BlackBerry about a $7.5 billion buyout -- mostly seeking access to its valuable trove of patents -- both companies have issued stringent denials.

Yesterday, BlackBerry released a statement claiming that it “has not engaged in discussions with Samsung with respect to any possible offer to purchase BlackBerry.”

Related: Hungry for Patents, Samsung Approaches BlackBerry About a Buyout

A Samsung spokeswoman told Entrepreneur that “media reports of the acquisition are groundless.”

Sources close to BlackBerry said that the Waterloo, Ontario-based company would instead focus on new product rollout for the next several years, according to Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail.

While the speculation initially caused BlackBerry’s stock to soar as much as 30 percent yesterday afternoon, shares subsequently dropped 17 percent in early trading this morning on the heels of both companies’ refutations.

Related: BlackBerry Is Gearing Up to Enter the Sizzling Smartwatch Scene

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Your Cannabis Company Was Acquired. Now What?

When's the Right Time to Sell Your Cannabis Company?

Mergers and Acquisitions

6 Things Big Companies Look for When Buying Your Startup