3 Steps to Eliminating the Barriers to Becoming Self-Sufficient

February 18, 2015 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

While 75 percent of people are interested in becoming self-sufficient, only 5 percent are ready, willing and able to act on their dream. Of all the obstacles facing individuals, fear is the most paralyzing. When exploring all their options to become self-sufficient, weighing risks and rewards, the variables involved are often punctuated by fear. While being afraid can promote caution when venturing into something new, it can also be paralyzing and may prevent people from chasing success.

Pay attention to your gut feelings and don’t ignore your concerns, but put fear in its place. What if you were to find out that your fear is based on False Evidence Appearing Real, would that change your perspective? Each year there will be obstacles that you perceive as barriers to venturing into something new, like changing your career path and exploring whether entrepreneurship or business ownership is right for you. It will never seem like the right time, so we encourage you not to make any decisions in haste, rather educate yourself about the vehicles or options available that will lead you to your dream of self-sufficiency. Start by considering these three strategies to finally pursue your dreams:

Start with why.

What is your "why''? Asking “why,” in regards to a new career path, will set a proper foundation for effectively exploring the best possibilities and evaluating options to realize your dreams of self-sufficiency. Identifying your primary aim in life will be the driving force. It will be the why behind the what. Identify your strengths and weaknesses as some of these could be transferable skills. Next think about your short and long term goals in terms of ILWE – Income, Lifestyle, Wealth and Equity. What kind of income would you like to generate, what kind of lifestyle would you like to live, what kind of wealth and equity would you like to build and acquire? This will lay the groundwork on which you can build the next version of you.

Related: Why Fear Is Your Ally in Business

Keep an open mind and embrace the unknown.

Did you know, the most successful business owners frequently aren’t experts within the field in which they own a business? They have figured out that doing what you know, love and enjoy does not guarantee success. Further they also have figured out that you don’t necessarily need to be in love with a product or service to capitalize on it. They are in the business of business. They use the business as a vehicle to attain their why, their income, lifestyle, wealth and equity goals. Being afraid of the unknown could potentially stifle future success and lead you down the wrong path.

Related: How Being an Outlier Set Me on My Entrepreneurial Path

Seek a safe haven.

The first step toward success is having a solid foundation. Evaluate potential opportunities and options against that to better irrational and limiting fears. Find a trusted confidant to keep you grounded and provide you with objective advice and support. As we’ve all been told repeatedly, there is no such thing as a stupid question. Don’t allow yourself to miss out on important opportunities and information by not asking. But be aware, there are dream catchers and dream stealers. Be sure to align yourself with someone who will support your dreams and ask questions, not someone who knowingly or unknowingly will lead you down a path based on their own fears. Someone like an alternative coach will be able to give insight on unexpected complications and help you to see your possibilities.

With any new life adventure, there will be obstacles. Becoming self-sufficient and exploring whether owning your own business is right for you means it’s up to you to find the motivation and support to overcome said obstacles and persevere through anything that comes your way. Gain clarity about what you want while keeping an open mind in regard to your options. Build a support system and do not succumb to fear rooted in false evidence appearing real. This year you could be among the five percent of people who are pursuing their dream of self-sufficiency.

Related: Richard Branson on Seeking Out Opportunity