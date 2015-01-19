My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Facebook

Facebook Testing a Feature That Will Turn Voice Clips Into Text

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Facebook Testing a Feature That Will Turn Voice Clips Into Text
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Facebook is trial testing a new feature for its Messenger app, in which received audio clips can be automatically transcribed into text.

Currently, it's possible to send voice messages through the app. From the sender's side, the feature can be a convenient alternative to typing, but on the receiving end, there are many situations where it's difficult to stop and listen to the audio clip.

Related: Facebook Is Going to Know Even More About You Now

Allowing users to convert audio clips to text could solve this problem. "So, for example, if you’re at a concert or in a meeting, and would prefer to read a voice clip from a friend, you now can if you're part of the small test we're rolling out," David Marcus, Facebook's vice president of messaging products, wrote on Friday.

No word as of yet on when the feature will be available for most users. "Our plan is to test this feature at a tiny scale for now and we're looking forward to seeing what you think of it before making the experience more widely available," Marcus said.

While he did not reference Facebook's recent acquisition of speech recognition startup Wit.ai, analysts predicted at the time that the purchase signaled Facebook's move into voice messaging.

Related: Facebook Is Rolling Out a 'Call-to-Action' Feature for Businesses

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Facebook

Facebook Stored Up to 600 Million User Passwords in Plain Text

Facebook

Facebook Pulls Sen. Elizabeth Warren's Ads on Breaking Up Social Network

Facebook

How I Turned a Facebook Group Into a Thriving Startup