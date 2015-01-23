My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Press Coverage

The Times When Press Releases Get the Most Views (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
This story originally appeared on PR Daily

Among PR professionals, the press release remains by far the most common tool and tactic for gaining attention. The ultimate success or failure of a press release depends on factors that are many and varied.

There’s time of day, day of the week, email distribution lists, customization and a number of other factors that PR pros must consider before sending out a press release.

With that in mind, PR.co asked the question, “What can we learn from 50,000 press releases?” The site took a look at the press releases it has published over the last few years and found some statistics that will be helpful and interesting to PR pros out there—all gathered in highly consumable infographic form.

Click to Enlarge

The Times When Press Releases Get the Most Views (Infographic)

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Press Coverage

An Entrepreneur Editor Shares How to Get Press Coverage for Your Business

Press Coverage

5 Tips on How to Get Press From Entrepreneur's Editor in Chief

Press Coverage

5 Insights About the Media That Every Marketer Should Know