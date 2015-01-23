The Times When Press Releases Get the Most Views (Infographic)

January 23, 2015 1 min read

This story originally appeared on PR Daily



Among PR professionals, the press release remains by far the most common tool and tactic for gaining attention. The ultimate success or failure of a press release depends on factors that are many and varied.

There’s time of day, day of the week, email distribution lists, customization and a number of other factors that PR pros must consider before sending out a press release.

With that in mind, PR.co asked the question, “What can we learn from 50,000 press releases?” The site took a look at the press releases it has published over the last few years and found some statistics that will be helpful and interesting to PR pros out there—all gathered in highly consumable infographic form.