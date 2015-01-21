This Company Is Squeezing an Entire Computer Into a Mouse -- All You Need Is a Monitor

January 21, 2015 2 min read

A Polish tinkerer has created the ultimate compact PC — one that's small enough to fit inside a conventional mouse, MyBroadband reports.

Przemys?aw Strzelczyk, a software engineer at Nokia Networks, calls his invention, "The Mouse-Box."

"From now on, you don’t need to buy a few devices to keep your computer always at hand," the Mouse-Box website says. "Mouse-Box uses the power of a mouse, an invariable component in a computer set for many years. By virtue of placing a computer in a mouse, the two most powerful elements have been combined in one unity."

The Mouse-Box contains a 1.4GHz ARM processor, 128 GB of flash storage, Wi-Fi connectivity, and a micro HDMI port to connect a monitor. It also comes with two USB 3.0 ports, a gyroscope, and an accelerometer.

It's unclear which operating systems would be able to work on the Mouse-Box, but with built-in Wi-Fi and a 128 GB disk, you should be able to handle plenty of programs and data, especially if you're reliant on the internet or the cloud to get work done.

Strzelczyk and his Mouse-Box team say the product is still in "the prototype phase," but they're also working to build a wireless mouse pad charger. They're currently seeking financial backing to launch this product in "maybe a few months."

The team has not set a price yet, but they say it will be "very cheap" and available globally.

Check out the full video of the Mouse-Box below.