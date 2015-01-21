My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Far Out Tech

This Company Is Squeezing an Entire Computer Into a Mouse -- All You Need Is a Monitor

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Company Is Squeezing an Entire Computer Into a Mouse -- All You Need Is a Monitor
Image credit: Mouse-Box
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

A Polish tinkerer has created the ultimate compact PC — one that's small enough to fit inside a conventional mouse, MyBroadband reports.

Przemys?aw Strzelczyk, a software engineer at Nokia Networks, calls his invention, "The Mouse-Box."

"From now on, you don’t need to buy a few devices to keep your computer always at hand," the Mouse-Box website says. "Mouse-Box uses the power of a mouse, an invariable component in a computer set for many years. By virtue of placing a computer in a mouse, the two most powerful elements have been combined in one unity."

This Company Is Squeezing an Entire Computer Into a Mouse -- All You Need Is a Monitor

Inside of Mouse-Box mouse
Image credit:Mouse-Box

The Mouse-Box contains a 1.4GHz ARM processor, 128 GB of flash storage, Wi-Fi connectivity, and a micro HDMI port to connect a monitor. It also comes with two USB 3.0 ports, a gyroscope, and an accelerometer.

It's unclear which operating systems would be able to work on the Mouse-Box, but with built-in Wi-Fi and a 128 GB disk, you should be able to handle plenty of programs and data, especially if you're reliant on the internet or the cloud to get work done. 

Strzelczyk and his Mouse-Box team say the product is still in "the prototype phase," but they're also working to build a wireless mouse pad charger. They're currently seeking financial backing to launch this product in "maybe a few months."

The team has not set a price yet, but they say it will be "very cheap" and available globally.

Check out the full video of the Mouse-Box below.

More from Entrepreneur

Michael Peggs expertise in SEO, PPC and paid social advertising can help you step up your marketing and advertising game.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Far Out Tech

Stanford Develops Computer That Literally Plugs Into People's Brains

Far Out Tech

You'll Never Guess What This Fire-Spitting Drone Is Used For

Far Out Tech

You'll Never Guess How This Gadget Gets Its Power