Travel

Traveling Abroad? The Top 10 Hotels in the World.

Traveling Abroad? The Top 10 Hotels in the World.
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Whether it’s for business or pleasure, a good place to stay can make a big difference in your travel experience. The trick, of course, is finding one.

The folks at travel reviews site TripAdvisor today released their annual Travelers’ Choice awards for hotels based on service, quality and value. The results were derived from the millions of consumer reviews and opinions posted on TripAdvisor over the past year.

Here are the 10 hotels that got the highest marks, and their average nightly rate for 2015.

10. Tambo del Inka, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa – Urubamba, Peru: The reviews for this hotel have headings like, “Just wow” and “The most beautiful hotel in Peru!” There’s a spa and a hot tub to help you relax, and a once-daily train to Machu Picchu for when you want adventure. ($262 a night)

9. Hotel Estalagem St. Hubertus – Gramado, Brazil: This spot offers views of the Black Lake, as well as an indoor pool. ($295 a night)

8. Al Maha Desert Resort – Murqquab, United Arab Emirates: If you prefer land to water, this is your place. This resort offers camel rides at sunset and dune picnics. Somehow, wandering the desert doesn’t seem so bad if it includes a stop like this. ($1,524 a night)

7. Hotel Alpin Spa Tuxerhof – Tux, Austria: While the hotel’s description suggests that it caters to couples (romantic spa treatments, luxurious suites), it’s worth noting that it offers children’s activities and is pet-friendly. This means it could be great for the whole family (even Fido). ($375 a night)

6. Cocoa Island by COMO – Cocoa Island, Maldives: Underwater explorers will enjoy the resort’s proximity to dive sites, and foodies can take pleasure in the fresh seafood offered in the on-site restaurant. ($1,377 a night)

5. Belmond Palacio Nazarenas – Cusco, Peru: This hotel was once an actual palace, but now offers modern amenities to go with old-fashioned looks. Each of the 55 suites has a private bar where “guests can create drinks accented with fresh ingredients grown at and around the hotel.” ($586 a night)

4. Four Seasons Hotel Gresham Palace – Budapest, Hungary: Located near the Chain Bridge and offering views of Buda Castle, this hotel has a great track record for pleasing visitors. More than 1,000 people have given it an excellent ratings; only two have given it terrible ratings. ($521 a night)

3. Shinta Mani Club Siem Reap – Siem Reap, Cambodia: Guests here are only a 15-minute tuk-tuk ride to the temples of Angkor Wat. Should you prefer to travel on foot, you can walk to the Old Market, but staying in also lets you take advantage of private or group cooking lessons. ($246 a night)

2. Nayara Hotel, Spa & Gardens – La Fortuna de San Carlos, Costa Rica: Each bungalow is surrounded by rainforest, but you won’t be “roughing it,” since you can take advantage of an outdoor shower on a terrace with a view of the volcano. Perfect for after a dip in your private jacuzzi. ($430 a night)

1. Gili Lankanfushi Maldives – Lankanfushi, Maldives:  This place has 44 villas on stilts, and several of the lodgings are so private that they’re only accessible by private boat. Bonus: The villas are eco-friendly. They’re made from sustainable woods and natural materials. ($1,733 a night)

Related: Booking a Trip? 4 Places to Go for a 'Fancation.' (Infographic)


 

