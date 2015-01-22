My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

You'll Never Guess Which Country Boasts the Most Female-Run Businesses on Earth

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
You'll Never Guess Which Country Boasts the Most Female-Run Businesses on Earth
Image credit: picjumbo
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

While it should come as no surprise that the number of women in senior and middle management positions has increased significantly over the past 20 years, a new study claims that female leaders are thriving in unlikely regions across the globe.

Of any country on earth, Jamaica boasts the highest proportion of women managers -- 59.3 percent -- according to a study by the International Labor Organization (ILO), a United Nations agency that works to uphold labor rights.

The United States is fifteenth on this list (42.7 percent), while, at the other end of the spectrum, Pakistan counts the smallest proportion of female leaders, a meager 3 percent.

Click to Enlarge+
Countries With Most Female Managers

 

Related: Shark Tank Star Lori Greiner: I Never Think of Myself as a Female in Business

The study also notes that Norway counts the highest global proportion of companies featuring women as the chair of the board (13.3 percent), followed closely by Turkey (11.1 percent).

Though the ILO states that an increase in female leadership has been a key driver of overall competitiveness and global growth, there is still work to be done. Women own and manage over 30 percent of the world’s businesses, but rather than major corporations, they are more likely to be found at the helm of “micro and small enterprises.”

For additional findings, check out the study in full right here.

Related: The Highest-Paid Female CEO in America Was Born Male

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Progress for Women in the Workplace Has Been Poor

It's Almost 2019. Is the Glass Ceiling Finally Beginning to Crack?

Why Leadership Is at the Crux of Closing the Gender Pay Gap