How to Find Your Next Marketing Rock Star (Infographic)

February 27, 2015 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As you look to grow your business and score more sales, your desired success rides heavily on the skill of your marketers. Whether you rely on a full-time employee or a part-time contractor, you need the right person with the right set of skills.

So how do you find this person? And once you do, how do you keep him or her?

Here are the core traits to look for in your next marketing rock star:

Related: Ask These 24 Interview Questions to Find a Marketing Rock Star

1. A variety of skills that complement one another

2. Creativity to develop offers and expand the customer base

3. Negotiation skills for compromising with vendors and determining lead scores

4. A keen eye for return on revenue, budgets and measurement

5. Superior written and verbal communication skills

6. Dexterity and finesse with a multitude of tasks and deadlines

Even though having just a few of these traits might make for a great marketer, your rock star should encompass them all to some extent.

Once you find someone with these skills, keep the person happy. In a 2012 study by Leadership IQ, 17 percent of those surveyed had an intrinsic desire to do a good job.

Almost 20 percent of marketers surveyed by TINYhr last year worked for peer motivation but only 13 percent said they go above and beyond because they feel encouraged and recognized.

Laying a foundation for positive teamwork and peer feedback is key to keeping a marketing rock star ready to perform.

See an infographic created by my company, Yeager Marketing, below: