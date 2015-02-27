My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How to Find Your Next Marketing Rock Star (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of Yeager Marketing
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As you look to grow your business and score more sales, your desired success rides heavily on the skill of your marketers. Whether you rely on a full-time employee or a part-time contractor, you need the right person with the right set of skills.

So how do you find this person? And once you do, how do you keep him or her?

Here are the core traits to look for in your next marketing rock star:

Related: Ask These 24 Interview Questions to Find a Marketing Rock Star

1. A variety of skills that complement one another

2. Creativity to develop offers and expand the customer base

3. Negotiation skills for compromising with vendors and determining lead scores

4. A keen eye for return on revenue, budgets and measurement

5. Superior written and verbal communication skills

6. Dexterity and finesse with a multitude of tasks and deadlines

Even though having just a few of these traits might make for a great marketer, your rock star should encompass them all to some extent.

Once you find someone with these skills, keep the person happy. In a 2012 study by Leadership IQ, 17 percent of those surveyed had an intrinsic desire to do a good job.

Almost 20 percent of marketers surveyed by TINYhr last year worked for peer motivation but only 13 percent said they go above and beyond because they feel encouraged and recognized.

Laying a foundation for positive teamwork and peer feedback is key to keeping a marketing rock star ready to perform. 

See an infographic created by my company, Yeager Marketing, below: 

Click to Enlarge

How to Find Your Next Marketing Rock Star (Infographic)

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Marketing

4 Marketing Lessons From 'Mayor Pete' Buttigieg

Marketing

4 Simple Tips That Will Get Big Results for Your Business on Google Search

Marketing

10 Tips for Creating Landing Pages That Convert the Most Prospects