My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Chipotle

Chipotle's Much-Hyped Free Burrito Promotion Is Happening Today

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reporter
2 min read

Chipotle is offering up free burritos – if you’re willing to embrace tofu.

If you buy the spicy organic tofu topping Sofritas on Jan. 26, Chipotle will give you a free entrée of any kind. That’s right: buy one, get one free burritos. Simply save your receipt and bring it back to Chipotle to get your free meal any time before Feb. 28.

Related: 6 Food Trends to Watch Out for in 2015

The catch is, of course, that the first burrito (or burrito bowl, or taco meal) has to contain Sofritas. For many customers, organic tofu can be a bit of a turn-off. If all goes according to plan, the company-wide burrito giveaway will convince customers that tofu isn’t just for vegans any more.

Chipotle’s tofu push comes on the heels of an apparently unrelated carnitas shortage. Earlier in January, Chipotle announced it had been forced to temporarily stop serving the topping at around a third of its restaurants after finding that a pork supplier had failed to meet its animal welfare standards. Hopefully, carnitas lovers will develop a taste for tofu, as the chain works to return pork to the menu. 

Related: Chipotle Stops Selling Pork at Hundreds of Locations After Supplier Violates the Chain's Animal-Welfare Standards

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Chipotle

Chipotle Isn't Franchising … Yet. Here's What You Can Do in the Meantime.

Chipotle

Chipotle Founder Ells Takes Over as Sole CEO at Burrito Chain

Chipotle

People Are Saying Chipotle's New Burger Joint Is a Rip-Off of In-N-Out and Five Guys