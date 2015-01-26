Chipotle's Much-Hyped Free Burrito Promotion Is Happening Today

January 26, 2015 2 min read

Chipotle is offering up free burritos – if you’re willing to embrace tofu.

If you buy the spicy organic tofu topping Sofritas on Jan. 26, Chipotle will give you a free entrée of any kind. That’s right: buy one, get one free burritos. Simply save your receipt and bring it back to Chipotle to get your free meal any time before Feb. 28.

The catch is, of course, that the first burrito (or burrito bowl, or taco meal) has to contain Sofritas. For many customers, organic tofu can be a bit of a turn-off. If all goes according to plan, the company-wide burrito giveaway will convince customers that tofu isn’t just for vegans any more.

Chipotle’s tofu push comes on the heels of an apparently unrelated carnitas shortage. Earlier in January, Chipotle announced it had been forced to temporarily stop serving the topping at around a third of its restaurants after finding that a pork supplier had failed to meet its animal welfare standards. Hopefully, carnitas lovers will develop a taste for tofu, as the chain works to return pork to the menu.

