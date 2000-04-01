Turning The Page

Catalog maven John Peterman deals with a new chapter&nbsp;.&nbsp;.&nbsp;.&nbsp;Chapter 11.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the April 2000 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

John Peterman started J. Peterman Co. and its legendary mail-order catalog in 1987 with a $20,000 unsecured loan. The company had annual sales of $75 million by the time it went bank-rupt in January 1999, a victim of excessively fast growth. In between, the J. Peterman persona became part of pop culture as actor John O'Hurley portrayed Peterman as Elaine's boss on Seinfeld.

Peterman still has his hands full, working on a book due out in October, Never Take No for an Answer (Prentice-Hall), and starting JohnPeterman.com, a multimedia business devoted to shopping the world. This mail-order icon recently took some time out to discuss what he did right . . . and wrong.

How did you deal with the stress of going through bankruptcy?

Really, the key is to get seven or eight hours of sleep a night and exercise. Everyone talks about how the mind influences the body, but the state of your body has an even greater impact on your mind. Sleep deprivation has been used as a form of torture and creates paranoia. Entrepreneurs tend to drive themselves too hard for their own good. When you're going through times of great stress you need to alleviate this by sleeping well and exercising. I learned how to hypnotize myself and could go into a very relaxing and deep sleep. Keep a pad next to the bed so the creative ideas you get in the middle of the night can be written down.

Why couldn't J. Peterman Co. handle hypergrowth?

You have to make sure all the parts are in sync to grow fast. The culture of our company was the focus on the brand, and our new people didn't have time to absorb it. You can't dictate a culture.

Your stores were praised as "fresh." What did you do to make retailing different?

I didn't go around and look at everyone else's stores and say, "I want to do a little of this and a little of that." I started out with the original concept of recreating the kind of feeling I had as a 10-year-old boy when I went into my grandmother's barn-of discovery, excitement and awe. We featured products that fit our six key words: unique, authentic, romantic, journey, wondrous, excellent.

Any rules to success in mail order?

The main thing you need is an interesting and different product aimed at a target audience. Don't expect support from others-if your idea is unusual, no one else is going to have a frame of refer-ence. You just have to do it.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.