MasteringYou2015: Priorities, Putting Yourself First, And The Unexplored Potential Of Happiness

January 8, 2015 3 min read

I know a few 'treps, wildly successful 'treps, and yes, they're hardcore workaholics, but more than that, these people are shining examples of mastery. For the writers who are reading this, you'll know how difficult it is to find a "master" of anything. It's not a word I use lightly. I don't think I have mastered much in my lifetime; I wish I had a long list of things that I've mastered to share. The questionable grammar in my monthly note to you all is a good indicator that I certainly haven't mastered that particular art- I manage to pass that off as stylization (writers, again, that one was for you). You might already know that Aby Sam Thomas has joined our team as Managing Editor- he's got the grammar part down pat, so you have him to thank for salvaging the English language in my letter each issue.

Those of you who talk to me on Twitter will have already seen me use #MasteringYou2015 on the timeline. Basically, I am tweeting things that I want to master- or at least apply consistently to my life and to my work. Some are easy to action (sitting for a proper work portrait), and some are seriously difficult and will hopefully come to fruition over the course of the year (make time for Russian language classes at Berlitz). #MasteringYou2015 is about really applying all the ideas to better my work and my life. Some of the tweeps have shared their #MasteringYou2015 goals already, and they run the gamut from travel to self-improvement and education.

@IsmailSakalaki is going to try to learn to code, @JoesBox wants to master photography, @Mo_ForNow wants to complete at least two modules of life coaching certification, and @AdnanDawood wants to visit Tajikistan. There are tons more that have been tweeted at me, so do check out the hashtag to see what people are aiming for in the coming year- it's interesting and inspiring stuff.

What do you want to master? If you prioritize personal greatness- and by this I mean your own personal definition of greatness- then I think you can possibly open up a world of self-fulfillment and happiness. Your own definition of greatness doesn't necessarily have to do with your professional life, although I expect if you're reading Entrepreneur, it most certainly will. I know that my estimation of personal greatness does include perfecting my performance on the job, as when I do well at work, it does make me happy.

For the year ahead, bringing you the very best business and lifestyle content is high on my agenda, and I can think of little else that would prove as rewarding. Tweet your own aspirations for the year ahead at me with the hashtag #MasteringYou2015. I'd like to see both your personal and your professional goals. Here's to a productive and proactive year ahead!