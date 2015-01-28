My Queue

Twitter Marketing

Blizzard, You Say? These 5 Companies Used the Social-Media Hype to Their Advantage.

1 min read
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

Companies are getting adept at using big news events for marketing, especially on social media. The blizzard that stuck the Northeast over the past couple of days proves the point.

A few opportunistic companies used the wintery weather as an excuse to get the word out about their products on Twitter. Here are five companies – all incidentally in the food and beverage industry – that tried to feed off the Snowpocalypse media frenzy in 140 characters (or less).

1. Pepsi


2. Olive Garden, owned by Darden Restaurants


3. McDonald’s


4. Guinness, owned by Diageo


5. Dr Pepper, owned by Dr Pepper Snapple Gorup


Storyful contributed to this report.

