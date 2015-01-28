Blizzard, You Say? These 5 Companies Used the Social-Media Hype to Their Advantage.

January 28, 2015 1 min read

This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine



Companies are getting adept at using big news events for marketing, especially on social media. The blizzard that stuck the Northeast over the past couple of days proves the point.

A few opportunistic companies used the wintery weather as an excuse to get the word out about their products on Twitter. Here are five companies – all incidentally in the food and beverage industry – that tried to feed off the Snowpocalypse media frenzy in 140 characters (or less).

1. Pepsi

The best kind of winter blues. pic.twitter.com/H1kUOxYHdr — Pepsi™ (@pepsi) January 27, 2015

2. Olive Garden, owned by Darden Restaurants

In honor of #Snowmageddon2015 we've built our own snowman. Stay safe & warm everyone! ?? pic.twitter.com/E6OZpdClMR — Olive Garden (@olivegarden) January 27, 2015

3. McDonald’s

4. Guinness, owned by Diageo

A sign from #snowpocalypse to head home, stay safe, and enjoy a Guinness responsibly. pic.twitter.com/s8UhHaxBZs — Guinness US (@GuinnessUS) January 26, 2015

5. Dr Pepper, owned by Dr Pepper Snapple Gorup

Storyful contributed to this report.