My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Venture Capital

Spotify Reportedly Aiming to Raise $500 Million

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Online music streaming service Spotify is working with Goldman Sachs for a new round of private fundraising which could potentially put off the initial public offering for another year, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company has expressed interest to raise about $500 million in new financing and investors have heard talks that put the company valuation at more than $6 billion, the people said.

However, the amount to be raised and valuation are still to be settled, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Spotify is talking with investors who are known to buy into companies before a IPO, including mutual fund T. Rowe Price Group, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company has indicated its willingness to provide investors with a "ratchet" provision that will give them a guaranteed return in the event of an IPO, one person said.

Spotify said it does not comment on rumors.

The company was founded in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon. It provides free on-demand music or ad-free tunes for paying customers.

Spotify raised speculation of an IPO in August after it re-advertised a job for a regulatory filings expert.

Representatives at Goldman Sachs and T. Rowe Price declined to comment.

Spotify had 15 million subscribers and 60 million active users at the end of 2014.

(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft)

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Venture Capital

Out of $85 Billion in VC Funding Last Year, Only 2.2 Percent Went to Female Founders. And Every Year, Women of Color Get Less Than 1 Percent of Total Funding.

Silicon Valley VCs Were Eager to Hear About Our Cannabis Tech Firm but Reluctant to Invest

The VC World Is Still a Boys' Club -- Here's How to Change That