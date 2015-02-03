My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Android

Android Just Achieved Something It Will Take Apple Years to Do

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

It's easy to be negative about Android's outlook these days. Apple just posted the most profitable quarter of any company ever, largely on the back of runaway iPhone sales.

And Google faces an unprecedented threat from "forked" versions of Android — independently developed offshoots of the mobile operating system that are out of Google's control.

Despite this, new figures show that Android isn't going anywhere, at least not soon. Strategy Analytics last week revealed that Android reached a huge new milestone in 2014. For the first time ever, more than 1 billion devices were shipped with the Android OS.

This trounces iPhone sales, CNET reports. Apple sold just 192.7 million units in the same time period. According to Strategy Analytics, Android devices were 81% of all smartphones sold last year. The global smartphone market also increased 30%, to 1.3 billion from 1 billion.

Microsoft's 3% market share is little more than a footnote, and all others combined come to less than 1%.

Here's a breakdown of Strategy Analytics' figures:

Android Just Achieved Something It Will Take Apple Years to Do

This record-breaking lead means that Android's future is assured for years to come. Sure, Apple's platform is still consistently more profitable than Google's, with iOS users spending more on apps. But in the numbers game, Android is unassailable.

This is especially the case in the lower end of the market. While Apple is expanding into emerging economies like China in a big way, it is doing so by targeting high-end consumers. And it is manufacturers of higher-end Android devices, like Samsung, that are losing out as a result.

But for hundreds of millions of people in developing countries, Apple devices are out of reach. And unless Apple dramatically rethinks its pricing strategy (unlikely), they will remain so for years to come. Android users may not have the purchasing power of Apple's wealthy minority, but the OS' grip on the market is untouchable.

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Android

How to Get the Android O Beta

Android

Samsung, Google to Release Monthly Android Security Patches

Android

Google Expands Push Into Workplace With Android for Work Effort