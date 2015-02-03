This Might Be the Weirdest Promotional Video You've Ever Seen

February 3, 2015 1 min read

HTC is taking its crusade for smartphone supremacy to the streets.

In a hilariously awful rap music video entitled Hold the Crown, the Taiwanese mobile manufacturer is jabbing competitors Apple and Samsung with lyrics like “We own the universe, your Galaxy is overrated” and “HTC we hold the crown/Word to Peter Chou.” (For those who aren’t “in the know,” Chou is HTC’s co-founder and CEO.)

The parody video stars Doc G, a member of the 90s hip-hop act P.M. Dawn, and David Bruce, a longtime HTC employee who hosts a show on the company’s YouTube channel. HTC also posted a behind-the-scenes interview between the two in which they gush about the company and discuss how the tune came together.

Here it is, in all its awkward ridiculousness:

In a similarly cringe-inducing move, Samsung produced a rap video of its own last November to report sustainability efforts. After being relentlessly ridiculed on social media, that video was promptly removed.

