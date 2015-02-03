Viral Videos

This Might Be the Weirdest Promotional Video You've Ever Seen

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Might Be the Weirdest Promotional Video You've Ever Seen
Image credit: HTCAmerica | YouTube
Former Staff Writer
1 min read

HTC is taking its crusade for smartphone supremacy to the streets.

In a hilariously awful rap music video entitled Hold the Crown, the Taiwanese mobile manufacturer is jabbing competitors Apple and Samsung with lyrics like “We own the universe, your Galaxy is overrated” and “HTC we hold the crown/Word to Peter Chou.” (For those who aren’t “in the know,” Chou is HTC’s co-founder and CEO.)

The parody video stars Doc G, a member of the 90s hip-hop act P.M. Dawn, and David Bruce, a longtime HTC employee who hosts a show on the company’s YouTube channel. HTC also posted a behind-the-scenes interview between the two in which they gush about the company and discuss how the tune came together.

Related: Here Are the Best Months, Days and Times to Publish YouTube Videos

Here it is, in all its awkward ridiculousness:

In a similarly cringe-inducing move, Samsung produced a rap video of its own last November to report sustainability efforts. After being relentlessly ridiculed on social media, that video was promptly removed.

Related: Going Gangster: Samsung Reports Sustainability Efforts in Rap Video

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Spike Jonze Directed a MedMen Commercial About Cannabis. And It's Pretty Epic.

Viral Videos

This Viral Marketing Video Reached 250 Million Views in Just 48 Hours

Viral Videos

What You Can Learn From the Viral Shenanigans of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver