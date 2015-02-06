Faith

What the Super Bowl Taught Us About Faith at Work

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
What the Super Bowl Taught Us About Faith at Work
Image credit: Keith Nordstrom | New England Patriots
Guest Writer
CEO and Founder, A Real Change International
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It was plain to see that this year’s message on the airways from many advertisers steered our focus toward things that have lasting value. Families, safety, happiness and Dads were very prominent in the marketing messages of this year’s Super Bowl.

As I mentioned in a previous article, positive news is really selling these days and quickly fading are the fear-based marketing campaigns of our past. The spread of good news motivates us, inspires us and scientists even say, it helps us to make healthy decisions!

How is this seen as faith at work? Our beliefs were stirred and our emotions were brought to new heights.

The advertisers including such messages were Coca-Cola's #MakeItHappy , Dove Men Care's #RealStrength, McDonald’s #PayWithLovin and my favorite, Procter & Gamble’s #LikeAGirl. Super Bowl XLIX, between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, was a great game—and in my opinion, some incredible commercials made quite the impression. Serious issues were addressed as well, including domestic violence and safety for children.

Are brands taking seriously the effect and influence they have on our lives? I sure hope so.

Faith at work is not seen in people bashing their religious books over other people’s heads, but in inspiring us to #BEMORE and go farther, to never forget what matters and to even stop the haters that are filling the social airways.

Related: What the Kansas City Ballet Teaches About Faith at Work

Any direct-response marketer worth their weight in salt will tell you that pulling heart strings is how you win a sale. The goal of the Super Bowl ads each year is to do more than just hope they win a notable comment on ‘best ad.’ Millions of dollars are spent each year to blueprint a memory, a message and then, a brand, on our minds and our hearts.

Nationwide took a leap with their sobering yet morbidly negative message. They pulled our hearts, but as USA Today showed in a featured story about my comments, they should have used life to give their message, rather than death.

Social media drives our culture. Facebook reports that Sunday’s event was the most-talked-about Super Bowl on Facebook ever. Sixty-five million people posted 265 million posts, comments and likes related to the game, the company said, up from 50 million people last year. With 28.4 million tweets globally, a lot of people were watching and tweeting simultaneously! Some during the entire game.

Faith is sometimes described as synonymous with hope, trust and belief. Super Bowl 2015 was definitely steering our beliefs. I’m excited to see a #BEMORE focus in many of the ads! Faith does work, at work. Be a bright light and bring life to your workplace this week! Your beliefs matter.

Related: Faith at Work Is About the Practice, Not the Preaching

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Faith

How Chronic Pain Made Me A Stronger Person

Faith

How to Shift Your Attitude at Work, on Even the Worst Days

Faith

Finding the Missing Link Between Your Brain and Your Business