What the Super Bowl Taught Us About Faith at Work

February 6, 2015 3 min read

It was plain to see that this year’s message on the airways from many advertisers steered our focus toward things that have lasting value. Families, safety, happiness and Dads were very prominent in the marketing messages of this year’s Super Bowl.

As I mentioned in a previous article, positive news is really selling these days and quickly fading are the fear-based marketing campaigns of our past. The spread of good news motivates us, inspires us and scientists even say, it helps us to make healthy decisions!

How is this seen as faith at work? Our beliefs were stirred and our emotions were brought to new heights.

The advertisers including such messages were Coca-Cola's #MakeItHappy , Dove Men Care's #RealStrength, McDonald’s #PayWithLovin and my favorite, Procter & Gamble’s #LikeAGirl. Super Bowl XLIX, between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, was a great game—and in my opinion, some incredible commercials made quite the impression. Serious issues were addressed as well, including domestic violence and safety for children.

Are brands taking seriously the effect and influence they have on our lives? I sure hope so.

Faith at work is not seen in people bashing their religious books over other people’s heads, but in inspiring us to #BEMORE and go farther, to never forget what matters and to even stop the haters that are filling the social airways.

Any direct-response marketer worth their weight in salt will tell you that pulling heart strings is how you win a sale. The goal of the Super Bowl ads each year is to do more than just hope they win a notable comment on ‘best ad.’ Millions of dollars are spent each year to blueprint a memory, a message and then, a brand, on our minds and our hearts.

Nationwide took a leap with their sobering yet morbidly negative message. They pulled our hearts, but as USA Today showed in a featured story about my comments, they should have used life to give their message, rather than death.

Social media drives our culture. Facebook reports that Sunday’s event was the most-talked-about Super Bowl on Facebook ever. Sixty-five million people posted 265 million posts, comments and likes related to the game, the company said, up from 50 million people last year. With 28.4 million tweets globally, a lot of people were watching and tweeting simultaneously! Some during the entire game.

Faith is sometimes described as synonymous with hope, trust and belief. Super Bowl 2015 was definitely steering our beliefs. I’m excited to see a #BEMORE focus in many of the ads! Faith does work, at work. Be a bright light and bring life to your workplace this week! Your beliefs matter.

