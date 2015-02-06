Chipotle Offers Free Burritos in Exchange for... Haikus

February 6, 2015 2 min read

Everybody loves a good haiku, right? Here goes:

Chipotle offers

Free burritos for poets

With the best haikus.

Haikus were entered

On Thursday only, via

Twitter and Facebook.

The contest is done,

But the winner: unannounced.

Here's our favorites.

Here is my haiku for @ChipotleTweets !!! guac, chips, salsa too and a burrito to go so I can join you — Sal Garcia (@Chavsiiia) February 6, 2015

my haiku to @ChipotleTweets : be my valentine? I'll love you regardless of The price of ur guac — Theresa Enright (@theresaenright) February 6, 2015

.@ChipotleTweets When I win this thing I will rub guac on my face And show the whole world #ChipotleHaiku — Marissa Ellenby (@mellenby) February 6, 2015

.@ChipotleTweets My sweet guac angel tell me again it's extra so I hear your voice #haiku RT cuz you love me! — Michael Oshima (@michaeloshima) February 5, 2015

@ChipotleTweets Hey guys retweet this I want free Chipotle So here's a haiku — haily schmitz (@hailyeschmitz) February 5, 2015

@ChipotleTweets here is my haiku for the contest pic.twitter.com/y0A1J4XO1I — no chill andrew (@adrwmiq) February 5, 2015

Chipotle will award the 20 winners -- 10 from Facebook and 10 from Twitter -- a dinner for two, including guacamole. The winners will be chosen based on what haikus accumulate the most Facebook likes and Twitter retweets. While the contest closed at midnight on Thursday, the winners have not yet been announced.

