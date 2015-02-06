My Queue

Chipotle

Chipotle Offers Free Burritos in Exchange for... Haikus

Image credit: Monica Dipres
Reporter
2 min read

Everybody loves a good haiku, right? Here goes:

Chipotle offers

Free burritos for poets

With the best haikus.

 

Haikus were entered

On Thursday only, via

Twitter and Facebook.

 

The contest is done,

But the winner: unannounced.

Here's our favorites.

Chipotle will award the 20 winners -- 10 from Facebook and 10 from Twitter -- a dinner for two, including guacamole. The winners will be chosen based on what haikus accumulate the most Facebook likes and Twitter retweets. While the contest closed at midnight on Thursday, the winners have not yet been announced. 

