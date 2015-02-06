My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Mobile

Why Your Emoji Habits Could Cost You

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

That octopus or winky face emoji you just texted to your friend may not be as harmless as you think – especially if you have an older Samsung phone. CNET reports that Samsung Galaxy S, S2, S3 or S4 and the Galaxy Note, Note 2, Note 3 and Galaxy Ace could be converting emojis into more expensive picture messages.

Related: 250 New Emojis Are Coming, Including 'Man In Business Suit Levitating'

Most phones come equipped with both the classic QWERTY and an emoji keyboard, and more recent models just read and send those emojis as the intended text messages.  But these older phones, depending on which carrier you use, can take the tiny images and change the SMS (short messaging service) text into a more expensive MMS (multimedia message service) messages without warning. How high can the bills get? A Scottish customer of British mobile carrier EE racked up a bill equivalent to $1840 sending emoticons with an unlimited plan.

Samsung told CNET that since April of 2014, every Samsung phone automatically regards emoji's and emoticons as an SMS, but for older phones, if an emoji-laden message is about to be changed into an MMS, a warning message should pop up to let them know. HTC, Nokia, Apple and Sony mobile users should not run into these issues or jacked-up phone bills. 

Related: For the First Time, an Emoji Has Been Named the Most Popular Word of the Year

While one option for older Samsung phone owners is to leave symbols and smiley faces out of their communiqués until their next upgrade, downloading a free messaging app like Facebook Chat could be a fair stop-gap measure.  

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Mobile

6 Significant (But Often Overlooked) Mobile Metrics

Mobile

Hulu's Updated Mobile App Sucks, and It's a Good Reminder for Us All

Mobile

Miss Playing Snake? The Nokia 3310 Is Back.