My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Social Media

Pharrell Dresses as Hilton Bellhop, Becomes a Brand Favorite Yet Again

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Pharrell Dresses as Hilton Bellhop, Becomes a Brand Favorite Yet Again
Image credit: REUTERS | Lucy Nicholson
Reporter
1 min read

Pharrell seems to have found his Grammy fashion inspiration yet again in the world of franchises.

When Pharrell showed up onstage at the Grammy Awards on Sunday dressed in an outfit straight out of The Grand Budapest Hotel, Twitter was quick to offer up quips about his outfit. Among the teasing Twitterers: Hilton Hotels.


This is the second year in a row that Pharrell has garnered mockery from franchises with his Grammys attire. Last year, Arby's tweet poking fun at Pharrell's familiar hat went viral, and has since been retweeted over 78,000 times.


Arby's actually went on to buy the hat from Pharrell for $44,100. We'll see if Hilton makes an offer on the bellhop uniform -- maybe the entrepreneurial rapper and producer is trying to make a business out of selling social media-savvy companies his Grammys outfits.  

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Social Media

Save Time and Money With This Social Media Automation Tool

Social Media

The Most Influential Companies on Social Media Listen to Their Followers

Social Media

Facebook and Google Will be Punished With Giant Fines in the U.K. If They Fail to Rid Their Platforms of Toxic Content