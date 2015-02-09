Pharrell Dresses as Hilton Bellhop, Becomes a Brand Favorite Yet Again

February 9, 2015 1 min read

Pharrell seems to have found his Grammy fashion inspiration yet again in the world of franchises.

When Pharrell showed up onstage at the Grammy Awards on Sunday dressed in an outfit straight out of The Grand Budapest Hotel, Twitter was quick to offer up quips about his outfit. Among the teasing Twitterers: Hilton Hotels.

This is the second year in a row that Pharrell has garnered mockery from franchises with his Grammys attire. Last year, Arby's tweet poking fun at Pharrell's familiar hat went viral, and has since been retweeted over 78,000 times.

Arby's actually went on to buy the hat from Pharrell for $44,100. We'll see if Hilton makes an offer on the bellhop uniform -- maybe the entrepreneurial rapper and producer is trying to make a business out of selling social media-savvy companies his Grammys outfits.