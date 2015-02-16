My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Inspiration

How to Get Started Achieving Your Dreams

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How to Get Started Achieving Your Dreams
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

A lot of us are dreamers.

We have big ideas, we want to make an impact on the world, and we know that we’re capable of achieving greatness.

One of the biggest setbacks to dreams becoming realities is that the “getting started” part is overwhelming.

That’s understandable, but it’s not going to get you where you want to go.

You’ve got to understand how to start before you can understand how to achieve.

When I started working on my dreams, I had no clue how to get to my end goal.

But I took action anyway.

My process can be summed up in two steps.

First, research how to achieve your dream. Learn from the best. Then take the leap.

Second, be committed to doing whatever it takes. Play to your strengths.

Set your sights on the goals that will get you to your final dream.

Stay true to your intentions.

Hold yourself accountable by telling others.

Be dedicated and committed to taking action. If you do, you’ll experience an amazing journey.

I share my thoughts on this in Episode 135 on The School of Greatness (check out the video below as well!).

Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher Radio or TuneIn

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ready For Anything

Dana Perino: 'The Only Clear Path to Success Is the One You Make'

Inspiration

Strategies for Overcoming Fear and Making It Your Superpower

Ready For Anything

30 of the Most Inspirational Leadership Quotes