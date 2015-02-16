My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Office Tech

How the Cost of an Office Needlessly Hurts Your Business

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Author: Your Job & How Technology Will Change It
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The expense of maintaining an office can cripple, or even destroy, a business. Worse yet, it is damage you can avoid. The development of new, super robust technologies is eliminating the need for the traditional workplace. 

While for the last several decades there have been extraordinary technological advances providing powerful tools to help people perform their jobs, technology has not fundamentally changed the way people work. For the most part, we still commute to a central workplace, work fixed hours at a desk or counter or machine, and then go home at the end of the workday. So what is it about this particular moment in time that is different?

Related: Loss of Snow Days May Create the Next Generation of Remote Workers

A large part of the catalyst for change is an explosive increase in computer power, now expanding so rapidly that it is radically transforming the way people work. We are now at a tipping point where the power of computer chips, sensors, Internet broadband and cloud storage is creating a platform for powerful work technologies that will make the traditional office obsolete.

Why do people come to a central office? To use paper documents and computers, and to work with colleagues. However,computers in the workplace are becoming unnecessary as workers are now transitioning to tablets and smartphones, paper files are being replaced by virtual files, and coworkers are increasingly located around the country and the globe. In the near future, everyone will have a virtual screen so they can obtain all of the information they need to work anytime and anywhere, while maintaining continual contact with their colleagues.

These  extraordinary new technologies will be quickly adapted. We will perform faster and more efficiently with less overhead cost. The game changer will be productivity and economics. Up to now, while work technologies offered great economic advantages, the technologies have not been sufficiently robust to provide a solid foundation for a revolutionary new virtual work world. But that is about to change as the convergence of omnipotent chips, clouds and sensors provide the catalyst for a virtual work infrastructure.

Related: Workers Without Borders: Managing the Remote Revolution

Companies with  brick and mortar offices will be disadvantaged. Businesses that continue to communicate with employees and customers in the old fashioned way through face-to-face meetings in traditional offices will be overwhelmed by those companies that hire the best and brightest talent, regardless of location, and collaborate in a virtual communication stream with split-second access to all the information they need.

Companies and individuals who are the first to adopt and implement virtual work technologies will defeat their competitors. Amazon, recognizing the advantage of online shopping, seized the beachhead creating a virtual business. We will see this in every industry.

Technology is freeing  up entrepreneurs to operate without crushing office overhead so that they can focus on what really matters: innovation and productivity. Those leaders that take advantage of it will thrive.

Related: Lessons Learned From 3 Companies That Have Long Embraced Remote Work

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Office Tech

Simplifying Digital Transformation at Your Small Business

Office Tech

Scale Your Startup With These 4 Technologies

Office Tech

Your Worst Coworker Is Probably Not a Human