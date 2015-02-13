My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Startup Advice

How to Make Your Business Stand Out

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Sageworks

Most businesses face steep competition; According to the US Small Business Administration, to be successful and break away from the pack, one of the first steps in your business development plan should be to determine your market and identify why they should give their business to you.  Make sure that the market you are targeting is the best market for your product or service. To do this, you must identify the benefits that your business offers, and how your target market's needs are aligned with those benefits. 

These tips should help you to define exactly what your business offers, how that can serve the needs of your target market and how to build a niche for yourself. 

Make sure you know precisely what you have to offer

Beyond your actual product or service, what are you really selling? For example, your city probably has a wide variety of restaurants and diners. They all sell food, but they do not all cater to the same people. Each is filling a slightly different need, and catering to a slightly different market. 

Your local diner probably caters to people who want affordable, home-style meals, while the drive-through serves those on the go and the sit-down restaurant with tablecloths and candlesticks serves those looking for a more upscale dining experience. All three businesses serve hot meals, but the experience they offer varies greatly. 

Make sure you understand not only your product or service, but how it fits the exact need your customers are looking for and how it compares with similar competition offering perhaps the same product or service with a different experience. What exactly separates you from the rest? 

Don't be a jack of all trades

It is far better to do one thing with excellence than to do several things second-rate. To succeed in your market you must know precisely what you are offering and what makes you excellent. Divide your products or services into a few, manageable market niches. You can then offer specialized goods and services with expert knowledge delivery to your target market. 

Identify your niche

It is important not only to understand what you are selling, but who you are selling to. To that end, creating and serving a niche market can be critical to your success as a small business. New business owners often tend to try to identify their niche markets through personal knowledge. But it can be incredibly worthwhile to conduct market research, and survey existing and potential customers to expose new and undiscovered customer needs. In the course of this research, be sure to identify: 

  • What markets are already saturated with competitors
  • What markets do not receive attention from competitors
  • What markets generate the most potential for your business 

For CFO's looking to help objectify this process, Sageworks' financial analysis suite takes financial data and quickly converts it into plain-language reports with industry comparisons, ratio analysis and trend analysis along with recommendations for improvement. The analytical solutions are designed to be intuitive and to make financial reports more accessible to non-financial colleagues.

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Startup Advice

The 5 Worst Tips I Received When Starting My Business

Ready For Anything

Starting a Small Business? This $20 Class Will Teach You How to Help It Thrive.

Instead of Thinking About What She Couldn't Change, This Female Founder Focused On Making Progress