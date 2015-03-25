The Anatomy of a Winning Business Pitch

March 25, 2015 2 min read

Angie Allison of Bellies and Babies worked with marketing consultant Megy Karydes to come up with a snappy opener to pitch her wellness service to potential licensors or franchisees: "Bellies and Babies simplifies the business of simplifying life for moms."

The audience: Women who are intrigued by a business that helps other women, and healthcare practitioners who want to add lifestyle services to their practices.

How the pitch addresses them: Those who wish to own a Bellies and Babies location are most interested in the fast start Allison provides through management training, marketing support and consulting for finding qualified staff. For health practitioners looking for add-ons for their practices, the pitch is that Bellies and Babies’ services can expand existing client relationships.

The pitch: “Our wellness services, such as therapeutic massage and yoga, help moms with the physical ailments of pregnancy and being a new mom, and help moms stay healthy. If you’re a mom, partnering with us lets you turn your experience into a successful business for other moms. If you’re already a wellness or medical practitioner, partnering with us enables you to expand into this wellness category. We not only provide the tools for this business model, but I come to your location and help you hire and train the right team to provide the customer experience. We’ve gone through the marketing learning curve so you don’t have to, with marketing through the two proven modes of winning clients: social media and referrals from medical practitioners. That’s what we’re about. If you also are about wellness for new moms, let’s set up a time to talk.”

Why it works: Allison provides specific examples of the services Bellies and Babies provides. These are translated into an action plan with the explanation that Allison will be on-site to coach partners as they open their own location. Two examples of marketing techniques—social media and referrals—build the claim of expertise.

The kicker: The pitch ends with an invitation to continue the conversation.