My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Cuba

U.S. Eases Restrictions on Imports From Private Cuban Entrepreneurs

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
U.S. Eases Restrictions on Imports From Private Cuban Entrepreneurs
Image credit: REUTERS | Stringer
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

The United States on Friday dramatically eased restrictions on imports of goods and services from private Cuban entrepreneurs as part of Washington's rapprochement with Havana after more than half a century of enmity.

The U.S. State Department said the import of all goods and services was now permissible except in certain broad categories, which include arms, live animals, tobacco, vehicles, mineral products, machinery, and some textiles and base metals.

"The administration had made it very clear they are changing the thrust of U.S. policy to allow the private sector in Cuba to blossom," said Pedro Freyre, chair of law firm Akerman LLP's international practice. "Of course there are two ends to this. We are still waiting to see how it is going to play out in Cuba."

Under Cuban law, private sector entrepreneurs cannot independently import and export products or services without a government license. However, artists are allowed to sell their work to foreigners, and there is also an exotic bird cooperative that obtained a license in 2013.

The goods that can now be imported exclude those specified in the following sections of the U.S. Harmonized Tariff Schedule:

Section I: Live Animals; Animal Products (all chapters);

Section II: Vegetable Products (all chapters)

Section III: Animal or Vegetable Fats and Oils and their Cleavage Products; Prepared Edible Fats; Animal or Vegetable Waxes (all chapters)

Section IV: Prepared Foodstuffs; Beverages, Spirits, and Vinegar; Tobacco and Manufactured Tobacco Substitutes (all chapters)

Section V: Mineral Products (all chapters)

Section VI: Products of the Chemical or Allied Industries (chapters 28-32; 35-36, 38)

Section XI: Textile and Textile Articles (chapters 51-52)

Section XV: Base Metals and Articles of Base Metal (chapters 72-81)

Section XVI: Machinery and Mechanical Appliances; Electrical Equipment; Parts Thereof; Sound Recorders and Reproducers, Television Image and Sound Recorders and Reproducers, and Parts and Accessories of Such Articles (all chapters)

Section XVII: Vehicles, Aircraft, Vessels, and Associated Transportation Equipment (all chapters)

Section XIX: Arms and Ammunition; Parts and Accessories Thereof (all chapters).

(Reporting David Adams, Marc Frank, Arshad Mohammed and Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Sandra Maler)

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Cuba

Entrepreneurship's Big Role in President Obama's Cuba Visit

Cuba

The President Can Go to Cuba, and Now You Can, Too

Cuba

Obama Arrives in Cuba on Historic Visit