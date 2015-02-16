Google Pulls the Plug on 'Helpouts'

February 16, 2015 2 min read

Say sayonara to Helpouts, Google's live video-discussion tool. The tech giant is pulling the plug on Helpouts on April 20.

Google launched Helpouts in 2013 as a way for entrepreneurs and topic experts to share information and connect with customers online. A sort of cross between YouTube and Google Hangouts, the tool allowed people to host or attend live video demonstrations and conversations, where experts could provide one-on-one advice in real time.

Unlike Hangouts, business owners and experts who used Helpouts were able to charge a fee for each video session, with Google taking a percentage of that, of course. "The Helpouts community includes some engaged and loyal contributors, but unfortunately, it hasn't grown at the pace we had expected," Google said in a post announcing the shutdown.

No word on exactly how many experts were utilizing Helpouts or on how many people in general were on the platform. A Google spokesperson did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Google says people will be able to use Google Takeout to download their Helpouts history between April 20 and November 1.

