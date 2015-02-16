My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Google

Google Pulls the Plug on 'Helpouts'

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
2 min read

Say sayonara to Helpouts, Google's live video-discussion tool. The tech giant is pulling the plug on Helpouts on April 20.

Google launched Helpouts in 2013 as a way for entrepreneurs and topic experts to share information and connect with customers online. A sort of cross between YouTube and Google Hangouts, the tool allowed people to host or attend live video demonstrations and conversations, where experts could provide one-on-one advice in real time.

Related: Google Is Giving Away 2GB of Permanent Storage to Users Who Perform Security Checks

Unlike Hangouts, business owners and experts who used Helpouts were able to charge a fee for each video session, with Google taking a percentage of that, of course. "The Helpouts community includes some engaged and loyal contributors, but unfortunately, it hasn't grown at the pace we had expected," Google said in a post announcing the shutdown

No word on exactly how many experts were utilizing Helpouts or on how many people in general were on the platform. A Google spokesperson did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Google says people will be able to use Google Takeout to download their Helpouts history between April 20 and November 1.

Related: 26 Little-Known Facts About Google (Infographic)

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Google

Google Says It Was Paying Men Less Than Women in Some Jobs

Ready For Anything

Here's How Google Trains World-Class Managers (Using A Bit of Data Science Helps)

Google

Google Faces New Internal Protest Over Forced Arbitration