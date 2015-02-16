This Marriage Proposal Is the Best Free Advertising McDonald's Could Ask For

February 16, 2015 2 min read

This Valentine's Day, one couple's engagement gave McDonald's the best 'Pay with Lovin'' story imaginable.

Roy Baine chose an unlikely restaurant to propose to his girlfriend this Feb. 14, reports Southwest Florida news organization WINK News. Inspired by the fast-food company's 'Pay with Lovin'' campaign, he decided that McDonald's was the perfect place to ask Debbie Ball to marry him.

Baine says that the couple actually went on their first date at a McDonald's in high school, back in 1965. While the pair went on their separate ways after high school, they rekindled the flame at a class reunion.

According to WINK News, after seeing the Paying with Lovin' commercial during the Super Bowl, Baine decided that a McProposal could be a creative way to pop the question. He contacted McDonald's corporate, who connected him to the local store manager in Marco Islands, Fla., where the couple was planning a vacation.

McDonald's and Baine set up the perfect proposal game plan for Valentine's Day: when Baine went to pay, the employee asked him to "do something special to make somebody smile." Then, he got down on one knee and proposed to Ball. Fortunately for Baine and McDonald's, Ball said yes.

For many people, being asked to 'Pay With Lovin'' and call your mom or do a dance instead of paying with cash at a McDonald's is more awkward than romantic or fun. Luckily for McDonald's, there's one couple who believes nothing is sweeter than a burger and fries, with an engagement ring on the side.

