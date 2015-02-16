McDonald's

This Marriage Proposal Is the Best Free Advertising McDonald's Could Ask For

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reporter
2 min read

This Valentine's Day, one couple's engagement gave McDonald's the best 'Pay with Lovin'' story imaginable.

Roy Baine chose an unlikely restaurant to propose to his girlfriend this Feb. 14, reports Southwest Florida news organization WINK News. Inspired by the fast-food company's 'Pay with Lovin'' campaign, he decided that McDonald's was the perfect place to ask Debbie Ball to marry him.

Baine says that the couple actually went on their first date at a McDonald's in high school, back in 1965. While the pair went on their separate ways after high school, they rekindled the flame at a class reunion.

Related: Franchisees Team Up to Urge Congress to Examine 'Joint Employer' Standard

According to WINK News, after seeing the Paying with Lovin' commercial during the Super Bowl, Baine decided that a McProposal could be a creative way to pop the question. He contacted McDonald's corporate, who connected him to the local store manager in Marco Islands, Fla., where the couple was planning a vacation.

McDonald's and Baine set up the perfect proposal game plan for Valentine's Day: when Baine went to pay, the employee asked him to "do something special to make somebody smile." Then, he got down on one knee and proposed to Ball. Fortunately for Baine and McDonald's, Ball said yes.

For many people, being asked to 'Pay With Lovin'' and call your mom or do a dance instead of paying with cash at a McDonald's is more awkward than romantic or fun. Luckily for McDonald's, there's one couple who believes nothing is sweeter than a burger and fries, with an engagement ring on the side. 

Related: Struggles in Asia Drag Down McDonald's January Sales

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

McDonald's

It's Time for McDonald's to Offer a Veggie Burger Nationwide

McDonald's

Dozens of Workers Have Filed Sexual Harassment Lawsuits Against McDonald's

McDonald's

The Great Grandson of the Big Mac's Creator Becomes McDonald's First 4th-Generation Franchisee