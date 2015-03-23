The Hottest Franchise Categories of the Year
On the following pages, you’ll find our picks for this year’s hottest franchise categories, from old favorites that are being reinvigorated by new ideas to sophomore industries that are just starting to show their strength to promising but unproven new concepts. With 226 companies to choose from, there’s bound to be an opportunity for every taste.
Children’s Enrichment
ABC Do-Re-Me!
Music programs
abcdoreme.com
Startup cost: $2.1K-$7.99K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 10/16
Abrakadoodle
Art-education programs
abrakadoodle.com
Startup cost: $37.8K-$80.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 169/2
Amazing Athletes
Educational sports programs
amazingathletes.com
Startup cost: $38.95K-$48.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 81/0
Baby Power/Forever Kids
Play and enrichment programs
babypower.com
Startup cost: $88.2K-$110.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 7/0
Bach to Rock
Music schools
b2rmusic.com
Startup cost: $382K-$534.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/6
Brick by Brick
Lego-building classes, camps, parties
buildbrickbybrick.com
Startup cost: $35.7K-$179.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/2
Bricks Bots & Beakers
Science, technology, engineering and math camps, classes, parties
bricksbotsbeakers.com
Startup cost: $17.6K-$27.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 13/2
Bricks 4 Kidz
Lego-engineering classes, camps, parties
bricks4kidz.com
Startup cost: $33.8K-$51.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 606/2
British Swim School USA
Swimming lessons for ages 3 months and up
britishswimschool.com
Startup cost: $46.9K-$71.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/2
Chef It Up!/ Chef It Up 2 Go!
Cooking classes and partiesn for children and adults
chefitupkids.com
Startup cost: $16.4K-$59.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 11/2
CompuChild
Children’s technology education
compuchild.com
Startup cost: $18.3K-$33K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 49/2
D-BAT Academies
Indoor baseball and softball training, batting cages, merchandise
dbat.net
Startup cost: $310.2K-$606.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/0
Drama Kids International
After-school drama classes and summer camps
dramakidsfranchises.com
Startup cost: $37.8K-$45K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 187/0
Engineering for Kids
Math, science, technology and engineering activities
engineeringforkids.com
Startup cost: $33.1K-$88.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 106/2
FasTracKids International Ltd.
Enrichment education
fastrackids.com
Startup cost: $49.4K-$183.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 265/0
Fun Bus Fitness Fun on Wheels
Mobile children’s fitness programs
funbuses.com
Startup cost: $85.5K-$135.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 32/0
Genius Kids
Preschool, daycare, public-speaking enrichment programs
geniuskidsonline.com
Startup cost: $224.9K-$574.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 14/6
Goldfish Swim School Franchising
Infant and child swimming lessons
goldfishswimschool.com
Startup cost: $1.1M-$1.8M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 13/1
Great Play Children’s Gyms
Children’s gym
greatplay.com
Startup cost: $192.5K-$414.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 12/1
Gymboree Play & Music
Parent/child play and learning programs
gymboreeclasses.com
Startup cost: $106.7K-$273.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 701/6
Gym On Wheels
Mobile children’s gymnastics and fitness classes
gymonwheelsfranchise.com
Startup cost: $27.3K-$51.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/3
HappyFeet Legends International
Soccer programs for ages 2 to 18
happysoccerfeet.com
Startup cost: $21.3K-$25.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 151/4
High Touch-High Tech
Science activities for schools/parties
sciencemadefunfranchise.net
Startup cost: $59.9K-$63.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 167/28
Hobby Quest
Enrichment programs, camps, workshops, parties
hobbyquest.com
Startup cost: $39.2K-$54.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/3
Ho Math Chess Learning Center
After-school math, chess and puzzle learning programs
mathandchess.com
Startup cost: $34.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 10/1
Imagination Yoga
Yoga programs for children
imaginationyoga.com
Startup cost: $7K-$13.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 7/3
i9 Sports
Youth sports leagues, camps and clinics
i9sportsfranchise.com
Startup cost: $44.9K-$69.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 123/8
IslandTime Treasures
Art-based science, engineering and math classes
islandtimetreasures.com
Startup cost: $13K-$25.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 8/2
JumpBunch
Mobile children’s sports and fitness programs
jumpbunch.com
Startup cost: $28.2K-$63.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 57/0
Kidokinetics
Mobile children’s fitness programs
kidokinetics.com
Startup cost: $42.9K-$57K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/9
KidzArt
Art-education programs, products and services
kidzart.com
Startup cost: $46.1K-$52.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 107/0
Kidz On The Go
Mobile children’s fitness programs
kidzonthego.com
Startup cost: $100K-$125K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/2
Kinderdance International
Movement/educational programs
kinderdance.com
Startup cost: $14.95K-$46.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 127/2
Leap4Fun
Mobile dance and gymnastics programs
leap4fun.com
Startup cost: $26.7K-$51.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
LearningRx
Learning enhancement, cognitive training, reading training
learningrx-franchise.com
Startup cost: $109K-$209K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 90/2
The Little Gym
Development/fitness programs
thelittlegym.com
Startup cost: $159.5K-$394K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 292/0
Little Medical School
Medical-theme after-school and summer-camp programs
littlemedicalschool.com
Startup cost: $27.4K-$45.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
The Mad Science Group
Science education and entertainment programs
madscience.org
Startup cost: $71.8K-$92.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 160/0
Mighty Kicks
Mobile soccer programs for ages 2 to 7
mightykicks.net
Startup cost: $8K-$14K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 18/1
MindsAhead Academy
Enrichment and tutoring programs
mindsahead.com
Startup cost: $8.7K-$75.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 611/1
Moolah U Franchising
Financial literacy programs for children
moolahu.com
Startup cost: $33.95K-$45.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/1
My Gym Children’s Fitness Center
Early-learning/fitness programs
mygym.com
Startup cost: $34.3K-$247.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 329/0
My Music Skool
Music lessons, camps, parties and supplies
mymusicskool.com
Startup cost: $70.5K-$515.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/2
Nutty Scientists
Science education and entertainment programs
nuttyscientists.com
Startup cost: $40.3K-$54.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 208/2
NZone Sports of America
Sports leagues and camps for ages 3 to 18
nzonesports.com
Startup cost: $41.1K-$56.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 30/0
Parisi Speed School
Youth performance training
parisischool.com
Startup cost: $79K-$171.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 82/0
Parker-Anderson Enrichment
Enrichment programs
parkerandersonfranchise.com
Startup cost: $32.5K-$64.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
Professor Egghead Science Academy
Science and engineering programs for ages 4 to 12
professoregghead.com
Startup cost: $31.3K-$44.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/2
RedLine Athletics
Youth athletic training
redlineathletics.com
Startup cost: $133.8K-$224K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/0
Romp n’ Roll
Recreational and enrichment classes, camps, parties
rompnroll.com
Startup cost: $177.1K-$256.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 61/3
School of Rock
Music education
schoolofrock.com
Startup cost: $147.9K-$334.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 135/14
Skyhawks Sports
Sports camps and programs
skyhawks.com
Startup cost: $23.3K-$67.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/71
Soccer Shots Franchising
Soccer programs for ages 2 to 8
soccershotsfranchising.com
Startup cost: $18.7K-$25.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 151/8
STEMTech Kids Franchise
Science, technology, engineering and math programs
stemtechkids.com
Startup cost: $29.8K-$36.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
SuperTots Sports Academy
Sports and physical development programs for ages 5 and younger
supertotsports.com
Startup cost: $18K-$55.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 24/0
Taste Buds Kitchen
Culinary entertainment for children and families
tbkfranchise.com
Startup cost: $187.3K-$306.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/1
TGA Premier Junior Golf
Youth golf programs
franchisetga.com
Startup cost: $16.2K-$67.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 53/2
TGA Premier Youth Tennis
Youth tennis programs
franchisetga.com
Startup cost: $16.2K-$67.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 26/2
Tippi Toes Dance
Children’s dance classes
tippitoesdance.com
Startup cost: $52K-$62.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/1
Wee Little Arts
Preschool art-education programs
weelittlearts.com
Startup cost: $31.4K-$46.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 8/3
The Whole Child Learning Company
Enrichment and tutoring programs
wholechild.com
Startup cost: $32.6K-$38.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 46/4
Young Rembrandts Franchise
Art classes for ages 3 to 12
youngrembrandtsfranchise.com
Startup cost: $40.4K-$48.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 108/0
E-Cigarettes
Palm Beach Vapors
Electronic cigarettes and related products
palmbeachvapors.com
Startup cost: $87.1K-$98.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 11/2
VaporFi
Electronic cigarettes and related products
vaporfi.com
Startup cost: $89.3K-$159.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 10/9
Vapor Shark
Electronic cigarettes and related products
vaporshark.com
Startup cost: $91.5K-$153.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 16/9
Fitness
Anytime Fitness
Fitness center
anytimefitness.com
Startup cost: $78.7K-$371.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,697/36
Baby Boot Camp/Karna Fitness
Prenatal and postnatal fitness; women’s private and small-group training
babybootcamp.com
Startup cost: $4.7K-$10.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 132/1
Brickhouse Cardio Club
Fitness studio
brickhousecardio.com
Startup cost: $18.95K-$31.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 53/1
Charter Fitness
Fitness club
charterfitness.com
Startup cost: $577.7K-$1.2M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/35
CKO Kickboxing
Kickboxing fitness classes
ckokickboxing.com
Startup cost: $115.7K-$303.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 43/2
Club Metro USA Franchising
Fitness and wellness services
clubmetrousa.com
Startup cost: $827K-$1.5M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 14/0
Club Pilates
Pilates classes
clubpilatesstudio.com
Startup cost: $28.8K-$206.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/5
Crunch Franchising
Fitness center
crunchfranchise.com
Startup cost: $304.5K-$1.4M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 72/8
EnVie Fitness
Women’s fitness studio
enviefranchise.com
Startup cost: $84.6K-$292.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 9/1
The Exercise Coach
Personal training, nutritional guidance
exercisecoach.com
Startup cost: $95.7K-$235.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 24/2
Fit Body Boot Camp
Indoor fitness boot camp
myfitbodybootcamp.com
Startup cost: $27.7K-$100.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 52/0
Fit4Mom
Stroller fitness programs
fit4mom.com
Startup cost: $2.7K-$51.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 225/1
Get In Shape For Women
Small-group personal training for women
getinshapeforwomen.com
Startup cost: $51.3K-$200.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 87/5
Gold’s Gym
Health and fitness center
goldsgym.com
Startup cost: $1M-$3.97M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 574/147
GymGuyz
Mobile personal training
gymguyzfranchise.com
Startup cost: $60.7K-$105.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 17/4
iLoveKickboxing.com
Kickboxing fitness classes
myilovekickboxing.com
Startup cost: $110K-$299.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 88/5
Impact Strong Kickboxing/Fitness
Kickboxing and fitness gym
impactstrong.com
Startup cost: $49.9K-$87.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/1
Iron Tribe Fitness
Group personal-training gym
irontribefitness.com
Startup cost: $305K-$438.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 25/6
Jazzercise
Dance-fitness classes, conventions, apparel and accessories
jazzercise.com
Startup cost: $3.5K-$75.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,370/3
Koko FitClub
Fitness studio
kokofitclub.com
Startup cost: $203.4K-$342.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 111/4
Kosama
Group fitness
kosama.com
Startup cost: $67.2K-$229.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/6
Legacy Fit
24-hour fitness center
legacyfit.com
Startup cost: $207.7K-$381.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
Live 2 B Healthy Senior Fitness
Exercise programs for seniors
franchise.live2bhealthy.com
Startup cost: $37.7K-$48.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 33/0
The Max Challenge
10-week fitness and nutrition programs
themaxchallenge.com
Startup cost: $65.7K-$209.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 29/1
9Round
Kickboxing fitness programs
9round.com
Startup cost: $52.9K-$92.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 173/2
Orangetheory Fitness
Group personal training
otffranchise.com
Startup cost: $327.6K-$634.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 108/4
Planet Fitness
Fitness club
planetfitness.com
Startup cost: $824.2K-$3.7M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 773/54
Pro Martial Arts Franchise
Martial arts instruction, fitness
promartialarts.com
Startup cost: $142.1K-$179.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 53/1
Pure Barre
Fitness classes and apparel
purebarre.com
Startup cost: $151.5K-$252.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 255/15
Retro Fitness
Health club
retrofitness.net
Startup cost: $1M-$2.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 109/1
Rock Climbing Franchising
Indoor rock-climbing gym
gravityvault.com
Startup cost: $746.4K-$1.2M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/2
Snap Fitness
24-hour fitness center
snapfitness.com
Startup cost: $107.3K-$258.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,310/124
Tiger-Rock Martial Arts
Martial arts and fitness programs
tigerrockmartialarts.com
Startup cost: $67.8K-$143.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 155/0
Title Boxing Club
Boxing and kickboxing fitness classes, personal training, apparel
titlefranchise.com
Startup cost: $156.4K-$378K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 135/2
Total Woman Gym + Spa
Fitness and spa services for women
totalwomanfranchising.com
Startup cost: $1.2M-$1.6M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/15
Trumi
Fitness and nutrition coaching
trumi.com
Startup cost: $2.1K-$14.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 17/0
UFC Gym
Fitness, boxing, kickboxing and MMA classes
ufcgym.com
Startup cost: $244.3K-$594.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 105/18
Xist Fitness
Fitness center
xistfit.com
Startup cost: $694.1K-$1.95M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/2
Property Management
All County Property Management Franchise
Property management
allcountyfranchise.com
Startup cost: $49.7K-$88.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 34/1
Keyrenter Property Management Franchise
Residential property management
keyrenterfranchise.com
Startup cost: $37K-$79K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/3
Property Management
Commercial and residential property management
propertymanagementinc.com
Startup cost: $29.8K-$54.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 80/2
Real Property Management
Property management
realpropertymgt.com
Startup cost: $56.6K-$99.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 260/0
Renters Warehouse USA
Property management
professionallandlords.com
Startup cost: $43.3K-$96.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 20/1
Wallace Property Management Group
Property management
wallacepmgfranchise.com
Startup cost: $51K-$72K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
Paint-and-sip studios
Bottle & Bottega
Paint-and-sip studio
bottleandbottega.com
Startup cost: $63.2K-$125.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 14/2
Painting with a Twist
Paint-and-sip studio
paintingwithatwist.com
Startup cost: $94.3K-$131.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 144/0
Pinot’s Palette
Paint-and-sip studio
pinotspalette.com
Startup cost: $74.2K-$173.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 96/4
Wine and Design
Paint-and-sip studio
wineanddesign.com
Startup cost: $35.8K-$83K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 45/1
Pizza
Ameci Pizza & Pasta
Pizza, pasta, sandwiches, salads, desserts
amecipizzaandpasta.com
Startup cost: $225K-$325K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 30/3
Aurelio’s Pizza
Pizzeria
aureliospizza.com
Startup cost: $864K-$1.2M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 37/3
Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza
Assembly-line pizza
blazepizza.com
Startup cost: $319.8K-$858K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 30/1
Boston’s Restaurant & Sports Bar
Restaurant and sports bar
bostons.com
Startup cost: $1.1M-$2.8M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 412/1
Buck’s Pizza
Pizza, hoagies, wings, salads
buckspizza.com
Startup cost: $165.5K-$345.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 28/1
Captain Tony’s Pizza & Pasta Emporium
Pizza, pasta, subs, wings
captaintonys.com
Startup cost: $197.6K-$389.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 8/0
CiCi’s Pizza
All-you-can-eat pizza buffet
cicispizza.com
Startup cost: $443.8K-$716.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 445/17
Cottage Inn Pizza
Pizza
cottageinn.com
Startup cost: $99K-$195K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 35/13
D.I.Y. Restaurant Group
Pizza, pasta, salads, frozen yogurt
diyrestaurantgroup.com
Startup cost: $265.9K-$611K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/6
Donatos Pizza
Pizza, subs, salads
donatospizzafranchise.com
Startup cost: $390.4K-$552.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 100/52
DoubleDave’s Pizzaworks Systems
Pizza and beer
doubledaves.com
Startup cost: $205.5K-$344K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 33/2
Figaro’s Pizza
Pizza, take-and-bake pizza
figaros.com
Startup cost: $123K-$398.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 57/0
Flippin’ Pizza
Pizza, salads
flippinpizza.com
Startup cost: $221.3K-$398.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/2
Fox’s Pizza Den
Pizza, sandwiches, salads, wings
foxspizza.com
Startup cost: $110.6K-$210.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 263/0
Happy Joe’s
Pizza, pasta, sandwiches, salads, frozen yogurt
happyjoes.com
Startup cost: $189K-$992.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 43/10
Happy’s Pizza
Pizza, ribs, chicken, seafood
happyspizza.com
Startup cost: $336.5K-$608K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 88/0
Hungry Howie’s Pizza & Subs
Pizza, subs, bread, wings, salads
hungryhowies.com
Startup cost: $228K-$432.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 535/18
Jet’s Pizza
Pizza, subs, wings, salads
jetspizza.com
Startup cost: $370.7K-$541.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 310/26
LaRosa’s
Pizza, Italian food
larosas.com
Startup cost: $1.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 50/14
Ledo Pizza
Pizza, subs, pasta
ledopizza.com
Startup cost: $126.3K-$442K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 96/0
Marco’s Franchising
Pizza, subs, wings, cheese bread
marcosfranchising.com
Startup cost: $207.8K-$530.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 523/0
NYPD Pizza
Pizza
nypdpizzeria.com
Startup cost: $304.7K-$789.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/2
Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom
Pizza and craft beer
ocfranchising.com
Startup cost: $1.3M-$2.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 38/58
Papa John’s International
Pizza
papajohns.com
Startup cost: $129.9K-$644.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,756/731
Papa Murphy’s
Take-and-bake pizza
papamurphys.com
Startup cost: $226K-$414.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,356/76
Perfect Pizza
Pizza
perfectpizzacompany.com
Startup cost: $118.9K-$408.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/2
Persona Wood Fired Pizzeria
Assembly-line pizza, salads, gelato, beverages
personapizzeria.com
Startup cost: $242.7K-$404.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
Pizza Factory
Pizza, pasta, sandwiches
pizzafactory.com
Startup cost: $151K-$568.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 107/2
Pizza Hut
Pizza, pasta, wings
pizzahutfranchise.com
Startup cost: $297K-$2.1M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 12,956/2,011
Pizza Ranch
Pizza, chicken, salad bar, buffet
pizzaranch.com
Startup cost: $1M-$2.8M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 181/7
Pizza Rev
Assembly-line pizza, salads
pizzarev.com
Startup cost: $518.5K-$960.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/8
Pizza Schmizza
Pizza
schmizza.com
Startup cost: $91K-$361.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 23/2
Red Boy Pizza Franchising
Pizza
redboypizza.com
Startup cost: $186K-$407K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 6/2
RedBrick Pizza
Pizza
redbrickpizza.com
Startup cost: $199K-$570.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 18/0
Rosati’s Pizza
Pizza, Italian food
rosatisfranchising.com
Startup cost: $117.2K-$979.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 109/16
Russo’s
Pizza, pasta, salads, sandwiches
nypizzeria.com
Startup cost: $451.4K-$1.4M
Total franchises/co.-owned: 29/5
Sam & Louie’s
Italian restaurant
samandlouiespizza.com
Startup cost: $327.5K-$468.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 18/2
Toppers Pizza
Pizza, breadsticks
toppers.com
Startup cost: $362.1K-$548.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 62/0
Villa Fresh Italian Kitchen
Pizza, Italian food
villaenterprises.com
Startup cost: $296.95K-$894K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 113/156
Your Pie
Assembly-line pizza
yourpie.com
Startup cost: $255K-$436.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 16/2
Z Pizza
Pizza, sandwiches, salads, calzones
zpizza.com
Startup cost: $248K-$357K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 86/11
Potatoes/Fries
French Fry Heaven
Gourmet fries
frenchfryheaven.com/franchise
Startup cost: $118.9K-$339.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 18/2
Jimmy’s Seaside Fries
Fries, tater tots, desserts
seasidefries.com
Startup cost: $105.6K-$181.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/1
Potatopia Franchise
Potatoes, fries, potato chips, toppings
potatopia.com
Startup cost: $182.7K-$590.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/3
3 Potato 4
Baked organic fries
3potato4potato.com
Startup cost: $86.7K-$118.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/1
Senior Care
Acti-Kare
Nonmedical home care
actikare.com
Startup cost: $32.6K-$51.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 73/0
Always Best Care Senior Services
Medical and nonmedical home care, assisted-living placement
alwaysbestcare.com
Startup cost: $60.2K-$109.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 189/0
Amada Senior Care
Senior care
amadaseniorcare.com
Startup cost: $92.2K-$171.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 15/1
AmeriCare Alliance
Nonmedical home care
americareinfo.com
Startup cost: $89K-$130K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 25/0
Assisted Living Locators
Senior-care referrals and senior-living placement
assistedlivinglocators.com
Startup cost: $59.3K-$70.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 21/2
Assisting Hands Home Care
Home care, respite care
assistinghands.com
Startup cost: $67.6K-$135K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 58/3
BrightStar Care
Medical/nonmedical home care, medical staffing
brightstarfranchise.com
Startup cost: $93.3K-$172.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 256/2
CarePatrol Franchise Systems
Assisted-living referral and placement
carepatrol.com
Startup cost: $59K-$73.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 127/1
Caring Senior Service
Home care
caringfranchise.com
Startup cost: $58K-$98.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 55/4
ComForcare Senior Services
Nonmedical home care
comforcarefranchise.com
Startup cost: $77.8K-$141.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 194/0
Comfort Keepers
Home care
comfortkeepersfranchise.com
Startup cost: $83.1K-$114.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 798/0
Companion Connection Senior Care
Medical/nonmedical personal care
companionconnectionseniorcare.com
Startup cost: $25.8K-$45.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 138/2
eHomecare
Nonmedical home care
ehomecare.org
Startup cost: $62.8K-$91K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/1
Executive Care
Home health care
executivehomecare.com
Startup cost: $104.8K-$172.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/2
FirstLight HomeCare
Nonmedical home care
firstlightfranchise.com
Startup cost: $85.3K-$128.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 86/0
Golden Heart Senior Care
Nonmedical home care
goldenheartseniorcare.com
Startup cost: $55.3K-$81.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 34/0
Granny Nannies Licensing Group
Home care
grannynannies.com
Startup cost: $59.6K-$99.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 26/3
Griswold Home Care
Nonmedical home care
griswoldhomecare.com
Startup cost: $98.5K-$121.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 251/10
Hallmark Homecare
Caregiver search, recruitment and placement
hallmarkhomecare.com
Startup cost: $13.9K-$26.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 75/0
Home Care Assistance
Nonmedical home care
homecareassistance.com
Startup cost: $90.3K-$205.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 82/17
Home Helpers/Direct Link
Medical/nonmedical personal care
homehelpershomecare.com
Startup cost: $64.5K-$104.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 652/0
Home Instead Senior Care
Nonmedical senior care
homeinstead.com
Startup cost: $99K-$114.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,011/5
Homewatch CareGivers
Home care, nursing-care coordination, memory care
homewatchcaregivers.com/franchise
Startup cost: $83.3K-$136K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 230/3
HomeWell Senior Care
Home care
homewellfranchising.com
Startup cost: $60.5K-$116.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 36/0
Ikor USA
Patient advocacy and guardianship for seniors and the disabled
ikoradvocates.com
Startup cost: $78.1K-$140.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 15/0
In Home Personal Services
Nonmedical senior care
ihps.com
Startup cost: $73K-$133K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/5
Interim Healthcare
Medical home care, medical staffing
interimhealthcare.com
Startup cost: $115.5K-$188.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 523/1
Libertana
Medical/nonmedical home care, hospice services, home-accessibility products
libertana.com
Startup cost: $98K-$140K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/1
Nurse Next Door Home Care Services
Medical/nonmedical home care
nursenextdoorfranchise.com
Startup cost: $134.6K-$180.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 75/1
Preferred HealthStaff
Home care, medical staffing
preferredhealthstaff.com
Startup cost: $62.1K-$94.7K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/2
Qualicare
Medical/nonmedical home care, patient advocacy
qualicare.com
Startup cost: $74.7K-$130.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 48/3
Right at Home
Home care, medical staffing
rightathomefranchise.com
Startup cost: $76.7K-$127.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 404/1
Senior Helpers
Personal, companion and Alzheimer’s home care
seniorhelpers.com
Startup cost: $81.3K-$117.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 256/0
The Senior’s Choice
Nonmedical home care
theseniorschoice.com
Startup cost: $34K-$51K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 182/0
Seniors Helping Seniors
Nonmedical home care
seniorshelpingseniors.com
Startup cost: $86.8K-$123.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 249/2
Seronda Senior Services Franchising
Home care
serondaseniorservices.com
Startup cost: $25K-$33.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
Synergy HomeCare
Nonmedical home care
synergyhomecare.com
Startup cost: $56.1K-$135.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 280/0
Touching Hearts At Home
Nonmedical home care for seniors and the disabled
touchinghearts.com
Startup cost: $47.4K-$67.95K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 42/0
Visiting Angels
Nonmedical home care
livingassistance.com
Startup cost: $65.8K-$100K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 485/0
Spa Services
Amazing Lash Studio Franchise
Eyelash extensions
amazinglashstudio.com
Startup cost: $175K-$360.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 11/6
Bellacures
Nail salon
bellacuresfranchise.com
Startup cost: $112.3K-$260.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 8/0
The Birthday Suit
Body waxing, skincare products
thebirthdaysuit.com
Startup cost: $139.7K-$316.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
BodyBrite USA
IPL hair removal and skin care
bodybriteusa.com
Startup cost: $114.4K-$177.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 202/0
Compassionate Beauty
Boutique and spa for women with cancer
compassionatebeauty.com
Startup cost: $177.9K-$419.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/1
Elements Massage
Therapeutic massage services
elementsmassage.com
Startup cost: $211.8K-$386.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 179/0
Footy Rooty
Foot and body massage
footyrooty.com
Startup cost: $46K-$80K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/2
Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa
Massage and spa services
handandstone.com
Startup cost: $393.5K-$488.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 159/2
Infinite Glow Tanning
Mobile spray tanning
infiniteglowtanning.com
Startup cost: $23.6K-$32.1K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
iTan Franchising
UV tanning, spray tanning, spa services
itanfranchising.com
Startup cost: $326K-$650K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 22/8
LashDip
Semipermanent mascara, eyebrow services, cosmetics
lashdip.com
Startup cost: $117.8K-$208.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1
The Lash Lounge
Eyelash extensions, cosmetic products, apparel, accessories
thelashlounge.com
Startup cost: $247.5K-$376.8K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 6/3
LaVida Massage
Massage and spa services
lavidamassage.com
Startup cost: $160.3K-$290K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 54/1
LunchBox (A Waxing Salon)
Body waxing
lunchboxwax.com
Startup cost: $136.3K-$312K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/2
Massage Envy Spa
Therapeutic massage and facial services
massageenvy.com
Startup cost: $412.6K-$938.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,052/0
Massage Heights
Therapeutic massage services and products
massageheights.com
Startup cost: $257.95K-$606.2K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 107/2
MassageLuXe
Therapeutic massage, facials, waxing
massageluxe.com
Startup cost: $195.5K-$397.3K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 22/7
Palm Beach Tan
Tanning
palmbeachtan.com
Startup cost: $555.1K-$821.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 240/175
The Palms Tanning Resort
Tanning
thepalmstanningresort.com
Startup cost: $489.8K-$517K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/4
Planet Beach Franchising
Automated spa, sunless and UV-treatment services
myplanetbeachfranchise.com
Startup cost: $164.5K-$324.98K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 215/0
Seva Beauty
Threading, eyelash extensions, waxing, spa services, products
sevabeautyfranchise.com
Startup cost: $141K-$206K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 81/0
Spa810 Laser, Skin & Massage
Laser hair removal, facials, therapeutic massage
spa810.com
Startup cost: $328.2K-$557.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 6/0
The Tan Company
Tanning services, skincare and beauty products
thetanco.com
Startup cost: $393.4K-$739.9K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 32/10
Waxing the City
Facial and body waxing
waxingthecity.com
Startup cost: $86.3K-$287.98K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 17/2
The Woodhouse Day Spa
Spa services, bath and body products
woodhousespas.com
Startup cost: $499.1K-$658.4K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 39/2
Vending
Burritobox
Burrito vending machines
theboxbrands.com
Startup cost: $55.4K-$62K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 6/5
Fresh Healthy Vending
Snack and beverage vending machines
freshvending.com
Startup cost: $119.3K-$206.6K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 185/35
HUMAN Healthy Markets
Healthful-food distribution
healthymarkets.com
Startup cost: $62.99K-$133.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 145/10
IceBorn
Ice and water vending machines
ice-born.com
Startup cost: $27.1K-$205.5K
Total franchises/co.-owned: 35/121