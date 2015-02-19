Women Entrepreneurs

Dubai Prepares To Host The 2016 Women's Forum

Dubai Prepares To Host The 2016 Women's Forum
Image credit: Dubai Women's Forum
Dubai Women Establishment hosts visiting delegates of the Women's Forum for the Economy and Society to discuss agenda for Women's Forum Dubai 2016
 UAE is gearing up to host the Women’s Forum in 2016, making its debut in the Middle East region. Founded in 2005, the Women’s Forum for the Economy and Society is a global platform for women’s views on social and economic issues, with the Forum aimed to empower women from their industries. Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Women Establishment, commented on its importance and how the Forum can be a discourse to defying the misrepresentation of Arab women. As part of the preparations, Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Chairperson of the Board of Dubai Women Establishment, also met with the CEO of Women’s Forum Jacqueline Franjou, along with a visiting delegation, to discuss themes and speakers. Besides the Women’s Forum Global Meeting and an interactive online community, the Women’s Forum also formed initiatives to encourage women from different backgrounds, consisting of the Cartier Women’s Initiative Awards recognizing women entrepreneurs, Rising Talents connecting young women leaders, CEO Champions focusing on women’s corporate empowerment, and Women In Media strengthening women’s voices and professional representation in the media. 

