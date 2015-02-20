My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Electric Cars

Report: Apple Cars Could Be Here as Soon as 2020

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Report: Apple Cars Could Be Here as Soon as 2020
Image credit: Reuters | Robert Galbraith
Guest Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

iPod, iPhone, iPad…iCar? This week, speculation that Apple is secretly working on producing an electric car gained momentum when news broke that the electric-car battery maker A123 Systems has sued the Cupertino, Calif.-based company for poaching some of its top engineers.

In fact, we may see Apple electric cars as early as 2020, Bloomberg reports, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

If Apple is indeed pushing its newly assembled team to produce an electronic vehicle in the next five years, an ambitious time frame, it signals that the company is preparing to square off against Tesla Motors and General Motors. (Both automakers are slated to release an affordable electric vehicle in 2017.) It also pits Apple against Google, which released a fully functional prototype of its driverless car in December and aims to test it on roads in Northern California this year.

Of course, Apple's car ambitions – which haven't been officially confirmed – are still in the early stages of development. As Bloomberg notes, the company could still decide to abandon the project altogether down the line.

But for now, it appears as if things are heating up in the electronic vehicle space. Earlier this month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk told Bloomberg Businessweek that Apple is trying to lure his employees away by offering them $250,000 signing bonuses and a 60 percent salary increase.

Related: Apple Sued Over Alleged Employee Poaching

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Electric Cars

The Next Dodge Challenger Muscle Car to be Electrified

Electric Cars

GM Says the Bolt EV Will Have a 238-Mile Range, More Than Tesla's Model 3

Electric Cars

China's LeEco to Invest $1.8 Billion in Electric Car Factory