Go In Style

August 1, 1997 3 min read

Great for the professional on the go: Avery Dennison's SmartFolios are stylish, functional and affordable folders created just for your mobile business needs.

These expandable folders have double elastic straps designed to secure up to 300 pages of documents. Transporting and storing important documents, projects, proposals and odd-sized items is fun and safe with these colorful, sturdy paper folders.

The folders come with laser-imprintable spine labels to achieve a finished, professional look. The SmartFolio folders measure 12-by-9.5-by-.375 inches and come in six eye-catching colors.

The folders can be purchased through office super-stores, commercial catalogs and mass merchants. Suggested retail price: $1.99 each or $5.49/pack of three.

From Avery Dennison Worldwide Office Products, Diamond Bar, CA. For a list of retail locations, call (800) 252-8379.

Heroic Measures

For a personal assistant, no task is too great or too small. Whether it's organizing a special business event, cleaning a garage, assisting with a marketing campaign or doing the week's grocery shopping, a personal assistant is a "hero" for hire.

If you've been thinking about starting your own personal-assistant service, you may want to consider Personal Assistants International Inc.'s (PAII) licensing agreement.

The PAII licensing agreement package includes A Guide for Entrepreneurs, a 98-page, in-depth manual that walks you through the start-up, operating and developing stages of your personal-assistant service business. Also included is a tailored project-tracking and accounting software package that works in conjunction with the customized PAII disk. In addition, PAII offers 15 hours of free consultation (either in person, by e-mail, or by phone) within the first six months of purchase.

The PAII licensing agreement has a one-time payment of $6,000.

From Personal Assistants International Inc., Boulder, CO. To order, call (303) 443-7646.

The Natural Choice

Offer your customers a natural sports bar to help boost their energy levels. Like the U.S. Olympic ski team, your sports enthusiast customers may find they prefer Kali's Clif Bar for both its cookie-like flavor and the fact that it doesn't freeze in cold weather.

Clif Bars are moist, chewy and baked with whole grains and fruits. Kali's uses "wholesome ingredients, rich in natural carbohydrates, fibers, proteins, vitamins and minerals."

The 2.4-ounce bars comes in eight flavors: Chocolate Chip, Crunchy Peanut Butter, Real Berry, Chocolate Espresso, Apple Cherry, Dark Chocolate, Chocolate Chip Peanut Crunch and Apricot. No wheat, dairy products or refined sugars are used.

Wholesale price: 75 cents/bar. Suggested retail price: $1.39/bar. Minimum order: eight boxes of 12 bars.

From Kali's Sportnaturals, Berkeley, CA. To order, call (800) 884-KALI.

Dont Go Breakin My Heart

"Heaven has no rage like love to hatred turned, nor hell of fury like a woman scorned." William Congreve must have personally known the creators of "Survival Tactics To Unbreak Your Heart." Luckily for any former Prince Charmings out there, though, creators Deborah Hutchison and Marla McNally believe that "Getting even doesn't have to be ugly."

Provide your customers with a dose of cheeky humor for their ailing hearts: The concept behind this survival kit is to heal the lovelorn through laughter.

Each survival kit comes with a voodoo doll (Prince Royal Pain) and complementary stick pins; a Prince Royal Pain T-shirt, which can be worn to publicize that he has been banished from the kingdom; and last, The Guide To Getting Even . . . Better, a 25-page booklet which includes useful heart-healing tips; and a list of a hundred places to meet a new prince.

Wholesale price: $11. Suggested retail price: $19.95. Minimum order: 24 kits.

From Enchanted Tails, Los Angeles, CA. To order, call (800) 559-6999.