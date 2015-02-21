The Executive Selection: Tommy Hilfiger

February 21, 2015 2 min read

From better goods to boardroom wardrobe bests, each issue we choose a few items that make the approved executive selection list. This issue, we present Tommy Hilfiger’s Tailored Collection in slim fitting, structured lines.

MAKING THE CUT

We’re a bit taken with the Tommy Hilfiger SS15 Tailored Collection. The lineup –it moves easily from daytime boardroom to après work- is filled with versatile pieces that help you cut a mean silhouette. The grouping of office-appropriate attire is under the “City Prep” category in the range, and was inspired by the cosmopolitan NYC urban comings and goings of figures of commerce... much like yourselves. This range of better apparel is also textured just right- without the uncomfortable weighty feeling, and allows for a good variety of mixing and matching. Fun detail? The suit linings have a spirited kick with blasts of color to keep things interesting. Change it up, ‘treps!

ALL TIED UP

Tommy Hilfiger’s Tailored Collection ties are wearing thinner in line with their SS15 suits. See them paired with the full range, and here as standalone pieces.