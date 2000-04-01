Nothing But The Truth

Treasure trove site of statistics

April 1, 2000 1 min read

Quick, now: How big is the U.S. trade deficit? How many housing starts were there in 1998 in Sonoma County, California? Now you can find those answers and more with a visit to Statistical Resources on the Web, a treasure-trove of links to stats on just about everything you'd ever need to know. Assembled by the library staff at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, the site acts as a hub offering links to literally hundreds of credible databases good enough to be used by this top-notch library staff. With evermore bogus databases showing up on the Web, this is the place to go for accurate and reliable information.

