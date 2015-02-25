My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Hackathons

Google to Hand Out 'Infinity Million' Dollars to Hackers Who Break Into Google Chrome

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Usually, around this time of year, Google announces plans for its annual hackathon in which contestants from around the globe gather together to search for holes in Google Chrome and are awarded for their efforts with cash prizes. Last year, prize money totaled exactly $2.71828 million, "the mathematical constant e for the geeks at heart," Google explained. (Duh.)

This year, Google is radically shaking up the formula for its so-called Pwnium competition (the name is derived from splicing "Pwn,"  the act of breaking into a computer and owning it, with "ium," a play on the full name for Google Chrome, i.e. Chromium). Yesterday the company announced that in lieu of a single-day competition, the challenge will expand to become an around-the-clock, constant process, which means hackers can submit bugs whenever, from wherever (although the competition does bar residents from sanctioned countries, such as Iran, Syria and North Korea, from participating).

Related: How Hacking Is Helping Businesses Beyond the Tech Sector

Additionally, in place of a contained sum, Google has changed the nature of the prize money at stake: "For those who are interested in what this means for the Pwnium rewards pool, we crunched the numbers and the results are in," Tim Willis, a member of the Chrome security team and a "hacker philanthropist," writes in a post announcing the news. "It now goes all the way up to $∞ million."

Awards now range from a minimum of $500 up to a new high of $50,000. With a cash pot of "infinity millions," at least for now, there is no limit on the reward pool, although Willis, in a footnote, cautions that the program is "experimental and discretionary" and can be scrapped at any time.

These changes, he writes, are meant to lower the barrier of entry, and remove the incentive for hackers to sit on discovered bugs until the annual competition.

Related: PayPal's Job Recruiting Secret: Hackathons

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Hackathons

Google to Hand Out 'Infinity Million' Dollars to Hackers Who Break Into Google Chrome

Hackathons

How Hacking Is Helping Businesses Beyond the Tech Sector

Leadership Strategy

Sowing the Seeds: What Gardening Teaches About Leadership