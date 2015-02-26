My Queue

Android

Google Expands Push Into Workplace With Android for Work Effort

Google Expands Push Into Workplace With Android for Work Effort
Image credit: Dsimic | Wikimedia Commons
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Google Inc launched an initiative on Wednesday to make smartphones running its Android software more appealing to corporations, a move that could help extend the Internet company's reach into workplaces.

Google said on its official blog that its Android for Work program will provide improved security and management features for corporations that want to give their employees Android smartphones. Smartphones supported by the new initiative will be able to keep an employee's work and personal apps separate, and a special Android for Work app will allow businesses to oversee key tools such as email, calendar and contacts.

Google said it is partnering with more than two dozen companies including Blackberry Ltd, Citrix Systems Inc, Box Inc.

Google's Android software is the world's most popular mobile operating system, but many corporations, which have significant security and device management requirements, give their employees smartphones made by Blackberry or Apple Inc.

(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; editing by Andrew Hay)

