Instagram

The Best Ways to Pump Up Your Instagram Strategy (Infographic)
Image credit: Instagram | Enhanced by Entrepreneur
1 min read
This story originally appeared on PR Daily

Instagram users are 58 times more likely to "like," comment on or share a brand's post than Facebook users, and 120 times more likely than Twitter users, an infographic from Salesforce says.

Plus, 58.6 percent of millennial Instagram users in Canada are more likely to remember a brand's Instagram account than they would a television commercial.

If your organization is ready to amp up its Instagram strategy—or has yet to create one—this infographic provides helpful guidelines.

Here are a few:

  • Always include a description: It should be clear and engaging and should reflect your brand's message.
  • Use hashtags. Create a branded hashtag, or contribute to industry and trending hashtags to expose your photos to more people.
  • Track engagement. Pay attention to which filters, content and photo styles users like so you can continue to deliver images your audience wants to see.

Check out the infographic for more:

Click to Enlarge

The Best Ways to Pump Up Your Instagram Strategy (Infographic)

