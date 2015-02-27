My Queue

Book Reviews

Book Review: The Naked CEO: The Truth You Need To Build A Big Life by Alex Malley

Guest Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
Image credit: Wiley
Drawing on his many years of experience, author Alex Malley has penned a mixture of a self-help and business book in one. He makes a point of saying that it is not a book of answers nor it is a sugar-coating of the workplace world, but it is a guide to help the reader move forward and that is potentially the most accurate description that fits this read. The Naked CEO starts with a piece called Dare to Dream which discusses what he thought was a disastrous interview early on in his working life, and moves forward from there. The richness in this book is not in the platitudes or the plentiful (and highly applicable) advice; the real wealth is drawn from Malley’s own experiences that helped him move forward. In sharing his background, he is illustrating to the reader that all of their collective experiences matter in shaping the leader they will eventually become. It’s a basic piece of advice built cleverly into the narrative, so that it reads as though you’re chatting with an old friend. This is a great read for everyone, not just those looking for career and leadership training.

