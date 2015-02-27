Here's Why You Need to Make Sure Your Site Is Mobile-Friendly by April 21

February 27, 2015 1 min read

If you've been dragging your feet when it comes to making your website more mobile-friendly, you now have Google to fear. The tech company just served all you procrastinators a concrete deadline: Beginning April 21, it will incorporate a site's mobile-friendliness into its ranking algorithm.

This means that web pages still giving mobile the cold shoulder will be ranked lower by Google. The company is pretty clear about that, noting in a blog post that the change will "have a significant impact in our search results."

The end result, Google says, is to make it easier for users "to get relevant, high quality search results that are optimized for their devices."

For sites looking to make the update before the April 21 deadline, Google has a guide to creating mobile-friendly sites.

