My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Website Design

Here's Why You Need to Make Sure Your Site Is Mobile-Friendly by April 21

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you've been dragging your feet when it comes to making your website more mobile-friendly, you now have Google to fear. The tech company just served all you procrastinators a concrete deadline: Beginning April 21, it will incorporate a site's mobile-friendliness into its ranking algorithm.

This means that web pages still giving mobile the cold shoulder will be ranked lower by Google. The company is pretty clear about that, noting in a blog post that the change will "have a significant impact in our search results."

The end result, Google says, is to make it easier for users "to get relevant, high quality search results that are optimized for their devices."

For sites looking to make the update before the April 21 deadline, Google has a guide to creating mobile-friendly sites.

Related: 4 Tips for Passing Google's New Mobile-Friendly Test

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Website Design

How to Design a Website Exit Pop-up That Significantly Boosts Email Sign-ups

Website Design

8 Questions to Ask Before Redesigning Your Website

Website Design

The 3 Steps to Making Your Homepage a Success