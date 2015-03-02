My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Far Out Tech

Want a 3-D Printed Selfie? There's an App for That.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
This story originally appeared on CNBC

Dacuda 3-D printed selfie.

3-D printed selfie.
Image credit: Dacuda

Ever wanted a 3D printing of your selfie? Well you're in luck.

Swiss company Dacuda and Swedish company Volumental have developed a mobile app that allows selfie-lovers to have their picture printed in 3D.

Users can take a picture using their smartphone or tablet, moving it from left to right in front of their face. This will create a 3D rendering of their face. They will then be able to send the picture to a 3D printing company and receive a 3D version of their face in the post.

Alexander Ilic, the founder of Dacuda, told CNBC that he anticipates many people won't own their own 3D printer, but the technology will become so cheap that having a selfie delivered will be plausible.

"We expect people won't have a 3D printer quickly but we think the technology will become more affordable," Ilic said in an interview.

The app is so far compatible with Apple's iOS devices from the iPhone 5 range and above. iPads can also be used. Ilic said the app can work on Android version 5.0, but only on certain devices that have compatible camera software.

Dacuda is showing off the technology on a Dell tablet, which uses a compatible version of the Android operating system, at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this week.

Taking advantage of the selfie trend has become a battleground for device makers as they all look to outdo each other on the specs of their smartphones' front cameras.

Dacuda's app is taking advantage of this trend. Ilic said the software is set for a global roll out in the third quarter of this year and will likely be free, with the company earning money by taking a cut of revenues from the companies printing the 3D selfie.

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Far Out Tech

Stanford Develops Computer That Literally Plugs Into People's Brains

Far Out Tech

You'll Never Guess What This Fire-Spitting Drone Is Used For

Far Out Tech

You'll Never Guess How This Gadget Gets Its Power