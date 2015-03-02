The Future Has Arrived: You Can Now Order Pizza From Your Smartwatch

March 2, 2015 2 min read

If ordering from your smartphone still isn't seamless enough, Domino's is now introducing pizza-friendly wearable tech that feels like it's straight from The Jetsons.

Starting Monday, you can place and track your Domino's orders via Pebble and Android Wear smartwatches. With a new smartwatch app, Domino's has become the first pizza chain to allow customers to order from their watches -- a potential boost in the pizza industry's battle for digital sales.

"Pairing Domino's with smartwatch technology couldn't be more of a natural fit," Kevin Vasconi, Domino's chief information officer, said in a statement. "We are constantly looking for ways to use technology to enhance our customers' experience and provide them with more convenience."

Related: Domino's Finishes 2014 Strong as Sales Surge

Domino's has made smartwatch ordering possible by simplifying the online and mobile ordering process over the last years. To order from your smartwatch, you need to have a saved "Easy Order," or made another recent order using a Domino's Pizza Profile, a feature that allows you to save orders and payment information for speedier purchase. In other words, you can't scroll through endless options on your watch -- but you can order pizza from your wrist in literally three clicks.

In December, Papa John's became the first pizza chain to make more than 50 percent of U.S. sales through digital and mobile channels. However, Domino's isn't far behind. The pizza chain reports that as of the end of 2014, approximately 50 percent of U.S. sales are now from digital channels. A smartwatch app might be just what Domino's needs to boost that figure a few more percentage points.

Related: Domino's Wants Customers to Tattle on Franchisees Who Haven't Updated Their Signage