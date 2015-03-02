My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Pizza

The Future Has Arrived: You Can Now Order Pizza From Your Smartwatch

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Future Has Arrived: You Can Now Order Pizza From Your Smartwatch
Image credit: Domino's Pizza
Reporter
2 min read

If ordering from your smartphone still isn't seamless enough, Domino's is now introducing pizza-friendly wearable tech that feels like it's straight from The Jetsons.

Starting Monday, you can place and track your Domino's orders via Pebble and Android Wear smartwatches. With a new smartwatch app, Domino's has become the first pizza chain to allow customers to order from their watches -- a potential boost in the pizza industry's battle for digital sales.

"Pairing Domino's with smartwatch technology couldn't be more of a natural fit," Kevin Vasconi, Domino's chief information officer, said in a statement. "We are constantly looking for ways to use technology to enhance our customers' experience and provide them with more convenience."

Related: Domino's Finishes 2014 Strong as Sales Surge

Domino's has made smartwatch ordering possible by simplifying the online and mobile ordering process over the last years. To order from your smartwatch, you need to have a saved "Easy Order," or made another recent order using a Domino's Pizza Profile, a feature that allows you to save orders and payment information for speedier purchase. In other words, you can't scroll through endless options on your watch -- but you can order pizza from your wrist in literally three clicks.

In December, Papa John's became the first pizza chain to make more than 50 percent of U.S. sales through digital and mobile channels. However, Domino's isn't far behind. The pizza chain reports that as of the end of 2014, approximately 50 percent of U.S. sales are now from digital channels. A smartwatch app might be just what Domino's needs to boost that figure a few more percentage points. 

Related: Domino's Wants Customers to Tattle on Franchisees Who Haven't Updated Their Signage

More from Entrepreneur

Michael Peggs expertise in SEO, PPC and paid social advertising can help you step up your marketing and advertising game.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Pizza

Sorry, New Yorkers: Chicago Has Been Named the No. 1 Pizza City in the U.S.

Pizza

Papa John's Launches Venmo-Powered Digital Platform to Split Bills

Pizza

Chipotle-Backed Pizzeria Locale Expands to Kansas City