My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

IKEA

Soon You'll Be Able to Buy IKEA Furniture That Charges Your Electronics Wirelessly

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Soon You'll Be Able to Buy IKEA Furniture That Charges Your Electronics Wirelessly
Image credit: IKEA
Homesmart collection
Guest Writer
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Hate the dreaded task of locating and then plugging your various chargers into the wall? IKEA's on it.

On Sunday, the Swedish furniture company announced it is rolling out a collection of tables, desks and lamps embedded with wireless charging pads that can power up electronics through an energy induction transfer, rendering the charger unnecessary.

IKEA will also sell wireless charging kits that can be built into existing furniture for 30 euros, or about $33, according to the The Wall Street Journal.

Both the furniture and the charging kits are slated to hit stores in April.

There's a slight catch, however: The furniture – which uses a wireless standard called Qi Wireless -- is compatible with Nokia and Google phones, as well as the new Samsung Galaxy. Unfortunately, it doesn't work with Apple products -- meaning you can't throw away your iPhone charger just yet.

ikea homesmart chargers

Homesmart collection
Image credit: IKEA

Related: IKEA Skewers Apple's High-Minded Marketing in Hilarious Viral Sketch

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

IKEA

Ikea Designers Using Mars Simulator for Ideas Understand a Secret About Creativity

IKEA

This New $2,145 Handbag Looks Oddly Similar to Ikea's 99 Cent Shopping Bag

IKEA

IKEA Agrees to $50 Million Settlement in Fatal Dresser Case