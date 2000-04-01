Fast Facts

A quick look at the results of numerous e-commerce surveys
This story appears in the April 2000 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine.
  • An amazing 75 percent of shopping carts that are filled are abandoned before the buyer clicks the "Buy" button, according to research conducted by BizRate and The NPD Group. When asked for a reason, 31 percent said they changed their minds; 24 percent beefed about shipping and handling charges.
  • The top 10 e-commerce sites win a stunning 32 percent of e-commerce revenues, says research from the Center for Research in Electronic Commerce at the University of Texas, Austin. The take is up from 27 percent in 1998.

E-Failing: A stunning 25 percent of attempted purchases from e-tailers failed to go through due to technical glitches, says Andersen Consulting in a recent report on e-commerce performance.

Gaga For Google: When NPD Online Research put 13 search engines through its paces, it named Google as the top performer.

Free For All: By 2003, 13 million households will get online via free ISPs, according to Jupiter Communications, which predicts we will be seeing an increased variety of free ISP offerings.

To contact Robert McGarvey e-mail him at rjm@mcgarvey.net.

