My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

Lenovo Incites The Flash... Mob

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Columnist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For those of you dreaming of crisp, clear, properly-lit selfies, your mobile yearnings have been heard! Lenovo introduced the VIBE Xtension Selfie Flash, a pocket-sized accessory made to improve selfie lighting conditions. Intended for use with the VIBE X2 Pro smartphone, it fits into the audio jack giving you a quick and easy way to create ideal (flattering) lighting conditions. The flash syncs seamlessly with shutter speed and faciliates up to 100 selfies in a single charge. Superior selfies depend on more than camera megapixels, as you Insta-addicts are aware. Take better selfies in a flash!

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

How to Measure Performance of Your Outsourced Developers

Technology

Game On: Logitech G935 Gaming Headset

Technology

Let's Play: LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor