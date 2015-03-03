Lenovo Incites The Flash... Mob

March 3, 2015 1 min read

For those of you dreaming of crisp, clear, properly-lit selfies, your mobile yearnings have been heard! Lenovo introduced the VIBE Xtension Selfie Flash, a pocket-sized accessory made to improve selfie lighting conditions. Intended for use with the VIBE X2 Pro smartphone, it fits into the audio jack giving you a quick and easy way to create ideal (flattering) lighting conditions. The flash syncs seamlessly with shutter speed and faciliates up to 100 selfies in a single charge. Superior selfies depend on more than camera megapixels, as you Insta-addicts are aware. Take better selfies in a flash!