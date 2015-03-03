My Queue

Kim Kardashian

Many, Many More Kim Kardashian Apps Are Coming

Next Article
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

Kim Kardashian, the reality star who recently enjoyed a lucrative foray into the mobile game world, isn’t finished in tech yet.

Kardashian recently told Adweek that she hopes “to have a bigger presence in the tech world” in the future. She added:

I love coming up with different app ideas, and I have a few more that are coming out. Once you get started and you have this creative bug of ideas that you want to get out, I feel like I’ve partnered with the right team, and now I have the creative outlet to make that happen. I’m happy that people are into it and perceiving it well.

Her goal for the future: “I just want to create more apps.”

Kardashian’s mobile game, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, raked in $74 million last year, according to Adweek. Despite that success, the company behind the title has been on a financial roller coster. Fortune reported in October that Glu Mobile posted $83.6 million in revenue, up from its previous $22.6 million mark but below analysts’ expectations, sending its stock price plummeting. However, the company posted better-than-expected Q4 results and saw its stock surge 23% in February.

