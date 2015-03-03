My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Tinder

30 or Older? Sorry, You'll Have to Pay Twice as Much to Use Tinder's New Premium Features.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
30 or Older? Sorry, You'll Have to Pay Twice as Much to Use Tinder's New Premium Features.
Image credit: Tindr
Former West Coast Editor
3 min read

Tinder just swiped its way right into hot water.

The makers of the popular dating app yesterday rolled out Tinder Plus, a long anticipated paid version that lets users undo accidental left swipes, set their location to anywhere in the world and avoid ads. Of course, there's one catch: users 30 or older will have to pay twice as much to use the premium service as the under-30 set.

Related: Hinge, the Less Random Tinder, Raises $12 Million

In the U.S., the cost to swipers younger than 30 will be $9.99 a month, while older swipers will have to fork over double, at $19.99 a month. In the U.K., older users are even worse off: swipers older than 28 can subscribe to the service for £14.99 (about $23) a month -- almost four times as much as swipers younger than 28 will shell out for the same thing, reports Bloomberg Business.

The West Hollywood, Calif.-based startup -- owned by dating services industry juggernaut IAC/InterActiveCorp, the company behind OKCupid and Match.com -- justified its controversial age-based premium product pricing tier in a statement to Entrepreneur this morning. Essentially, Tinder says it decided to charge younger users less because, well, those users are strapped for cash. And, hey, it’s not the only company charging customers based on their ages.

Related: Here's the Major Obstacle Tinder Still Faces

“Over the past few months, we’ve tested Tinder Plus extensively in several countries,” Tinder spokeswoman Rosette Pambakian said. “We’ve priced Tinder Plus based on a combination of factors, including what we’ve learned through our testing, and we’ve found that these price points were adopted very well by certain age demographics. Lots of products offer differentiated price tiers by age, like Spotify does for students, for example. Tinder is no different; during our testing we’ve learned, not surprisingly, that younger users are just as excited about Tinder Plus, but are more budget constrained, and need a lower price to pull the trigger.”

Tinder’s brash push to openly target younger users isn’t a love match for older daters, who now have another reason to avoid the heady app, other than left swipes.

Related: Tinder Co-Founder Sean Rad on the Hot Dating App's Viral Success

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Tinder

The World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Has Joined Tinder

Tinder

There's a Secret Tinder for Models and Rich People

Tinder

Tinder Adds STD Testing Locator