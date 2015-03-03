My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Fab

Fab Sells to PCH for a Tiny Fraction of Its Former $1 Billion Valuation

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Fab Sells to PCH for a Tiny Fraction of Its Former $1 Billion Valuation
Image credit: Fab
Guest Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Fab's abrupt transformation from investor darling to cautionary tale has finally reached its conclusion.

Today, it was announced that what remains of Fab has been sold to PCH International, an Irish electronics contract manufacturer for an undisclosed price, although Recode places the figure at $7 million in cash and $8 million in stock. Fab’s last 35 employees will also be acquired by PCH, although they will remain in New York, Bloomberg reports. PCH – which already works with startups to produce hardware – will use Fab.com as a sales channel.

Fab's acquisition marks the end of what has been a rollercoaster trajectory for the company. There were the multiple twists (the site started in 2011 as a dating site for gay men, transitioned into a flash-sale site, then pivoted to traditional ecommerce), the meteoric rise (in the summer of 2013, the company raised $150 million at a valuation of nearly $1 billion) before exploding costs led to a series of increasingly dramatic plummets (rounds and rounds of layoffs).

Related: This Could Be Fab's Last Breath

Fab's CEO and co-founder Jason Goldberg -- who initially wowed investors with bold claims that Fab could be the next Amazon and continued to mount a fiery defense of his startup even as its foundation crumbled -- will no longer be involved with the company.

Instead, he will turn his full attention to Hem, the Berlin-based furniture company he founded last year. "All of the funds raised from that transaction will be reinvested into Hem," Goldberg wrote in a release announcing the news. "The stockholders that originally invested in Fab will continue to hold the same ownership interest in Hem."

Despite Fab's demise, Goldberg apparently isn't done yet.

"Hem is well financed and on solid ground," he said. "We are following a specific plan to create a valuable company that exceeds our customers’ expectations and that all of our employees and shareholders will all be tremendously proud of for the long term. These are still early days."

Related: Zynga Layoffs: What Happens When Startups Grow Too Fast

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Fab

Fab Was Once Valued at $1 Billion. Now, It May Sell for a Fraction of That.

Fab

On the Heels of Cutting a Third of Its Staff, Fab Buys a Finnish Furniture Company

Fab

This Could Be Fab's Last Breath