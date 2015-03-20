7 Business Leaders Share the Best and Worst Advice They've Heard
1. Jason Fass, CEO, Zepp
Best advice: “Make sure you’re building products and experiences that everyone in the company can relate to as passionate users and prospective customers.”
Worst advice: “Do some focus groups to figure out what the market wants.”
2. Sonny Vu, CEO, Misfit
Best advice: “Trust your gut.” (When running your second and third companies.)
Worst advice: “Trust your gut.” (When running your first company.)
3. Chris Allen, CEO, iDevices
Best advice: “Surround yourself with great people, and everything else will fall into place.”
Worst advice: “You should let go of your highest-paid people in order to save money.”
4. Greg Sullivan, CEO, Global Velocity
Best advice: “Celebrate successes along the way.”
Worst advice: “Don’t do business with the federal government.”
5. Zeev Farbman, CEO, Lightricks
Best advice: “Trust yourself in your area of expertise; trust other people in their area of expertise.”
Worst advice: “No one will pay money for it; launch it for free.”
6. Jasper Eisenberg, director of product management, Motrr
Best advice: “If you don’t do it now, it won’t get done.”
Worst advice: “If it’s good enough, it’s good enough.”
7. Martin Källström, CEO, Narrative
Best advice: “Don’t try to do more than three things at once; not even Apple can do more than three things at the same time.”
Worst advice: “Stay in school—it’s important to get a degree.”