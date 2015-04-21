My Queue

Home-Based Business

Home-Based Franchises That Are Home Runs

Next Article
Home-Based Franchises That Are Home Runs
Image credit: Photo by Aubrie Pick/Homepolish
Homepolish interior designer Heidi Callier experimented with a mix of glam, mid-20th century accents and bright color for this San Francisco home office.
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the April 2015 issue of Entrepreneur.

Homebased businesses—those that don’t require a fixed location or any of the costs that come along with it—are among the biggest trends in franchising. In fact, nearly one-third of the companies ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® offer franchisees the opportunity to run a business without the need for a storefront, office or warehouse outside the home. You’ll find the 100 highest-ranking of those companies here.

Excited about the low costs and flexibility of a homebased business, but not a homebody? Don’t worry, homebased doesn’t necessarily mean homebound. Many of the franchises on this list are also mobile businesses. While the home serves as a base of operations, franchisees and employees spend their days out and about, bringing products and services to customers. Even some quick-service companies whose franchisees were once confined to fixed storefronts are now evolving by offering the option of selling from trucks, vans and trailers.

Inclusion on this list is not intended as a recommendation of any particular franchise. No matter what type of opportunity you’re seeking, always do your research before investing. That means carefully reading the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant and talking to franchisees to find out whether the business is right for you.

View Entrepreneur's Top 100 Homebased Franchises

