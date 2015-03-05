Education

Walpole And LBS Launch Luxury Management MBA Program

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Image credit: London Business School
With names like Michael Ward, Managing Director, Harrods, Jonathan Akeroyd, CEO, Alexander McQueen, and Stephen Alden, CEO, Maybourne Hotel Group on its roster of speakers, a new MBA program in luxury management launched by London Business School (LBS) and Walpole, a non-profit industry group consisting of some of Britain’s finest luxury brands, looks to be an attractive proposition for those of you interested in building management careers within the luxury goods industry. Besides being treated to the school’s rigorous MBA curriculum (which, incidentally, was recently ranked second in the Financial Times Global MBA Rankings), the 13 students in this program will also get to select from a variety of specialized elective workshops, and receive invites to be a part of Walpole’s entrepreneurial program, Brands of Tomorrow, aimed at developing the next generation of British luxury brands. Walpole members who are senior executives in their professions will also act as mentors for the students, which will further encourage specialist learning in this particular field. “Our goal is to encourage specialist learning, facilitate the exchange of exciting new ideas and help to nurture the next generation of leaders in our sector,” explains Walpole CEO Michelle Emmerson. Mark Henderson, LBS program Chairman and Gieves & Hawkes Chairman, adds, “I believe very strongly in our duty to nurture the next generation of talent in the luxury goods industry. It is not just the highly-skilled craftsmen and women of this country that we need to support, but it is the business leaders of tomorrow, who will be responsible for expanding this industry on an international scale.”

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Education

Four Tips To Help You Kickstart Your Career Successfully

Education

10 Prominent Women Education Leaders Share Steps to Improve the U.S. Education System

Education

Three Reasons Why It's Good To Teach Entrepreneurial Thinking At A Young Age