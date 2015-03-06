My Queue

SXSW

Headed to SXSW? Here Are Some Crazy Facts About the Conference. (Infographic)

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

SXSW was founded in 1987, if you can believe it. Of course, the festival has evolved dramatically since then, morphing from a small, local musical festival into an international event that includes a film festival and interactive conference session.

A lot has occurred in SXSW's 29-year lifespan. For example, did you know the world's largest footed-pajama party was held at the festival in 2012? (You're welcome.)

More noteworthy events have also taken place in Austin, including the launch and/or adoption of some incredibly influential tech companies, including Twitter (in 2007) and Foursquare (in 2009).

Check out the infographic below, courtesy of the folks at Eventup, an online marketplace for event spaces, to learn more about SXSW, including recent attendees' social media habits as well as their food and drink preferences. 

Click to Enlarge

Headed to SXSW? Here Are Some Crazy Facts About the Conference. (Infographic)

Related: Big Ideas, SXSW and What Might Be Coming Next

