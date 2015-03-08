Women In The World Comes To Dubai

March 8, 2015 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Tina Brown, CEO and founder of Tina Brown Live Media. Image credit: Women in the World Middle East

The Women in the World Middle East summit was held at the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach on February 3, 2015, with the intimate event bringing together some of the region’s most influential women to share their individual stories with the selected invitees. Launched in 2009 by acclaimed journalist Tina Brown (founder and CEO of Tina Brown Live Media), Women in the World is “a movement dedicated to advancing women and girls through stories and solutions,” and the Dubai event, presented by GE, was the first of its kind in the Middle East. In a statement, Brown said, “Tonight’s forum gives a sense of our mission: to present the voices of women of originality, daring, and accomplishment. There is so much we can learn from them! These are the role models we want our daughters to follow.”

H.E. Sheikh Nahyan Mabarak Al-Nahayan, UAE Minister of Culture, Youth and Community Development. Image credit: Women in the World Middle East

With H.E. Sheikh Nahyan Mabarak Al-Nahayan, UAE Minister of Culture, Youth and Community Development, acting as guest of honor for the event, speakers at the summit included H.E. Reem Ebrahim Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State, H.E. Noura Al Kaabi, CEO, Media Zone Authority Abu Dhabi (twofour54), Beth Comstock, President and CEO, GE Business Innovations and Chief Marketing Officer, GE, HRH Princess Reema Bint Bandar Al Saud, founder, Alf Khair and Baraboux, Rana el Kaliouby, co-founder and Chief Science Officer, Affectiva and others. The highlight of the evening? Hearing Princess Reema address the current state of women’s affairs in KSA in a forthright and realistic manner, and the importance of applying retail workforce innovations taking context into consideration: “Be on the edge, not go over.”